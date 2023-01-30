Broadway

The New Broadway Musical Shucked Finds Its Cast

The New Broadway Musical Shucked Finds Its Cast

Producers Mike Bosner and Jason Owen have announced complete casting as rehearsals commence tomorrow for Shucked, the new Broadway musical comedy, featuring a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards® and 18 Grammy nominations, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien.

Grey Henson, a Tony Award nominee for his hysterical performance as Damian Hubbard in Mean Girls, will join the previously announced Ashley D. Kelley as Shucked’s two Storytellers. They will be joined by (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked will feature Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

Shucked will play Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) with preview performances beginning Wednesday, March 8 for a Tuesday, April 4 opening night. Tickets are on sale now via www.shuckedmusical.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Additionally, Shucked is offering the return of Preview Pricing with orchestra seats starting as low as $69 for all preview performances through the final preview on Sunday, April 2. For more information, visit www.shuckedmusical.com.

Photos by Emilio Madrid for Shucked.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

MTC’s The Collaboration Makes Disposable Sellable Art for Consumption

RossJanuary 28, 2023
Read More

Roundabout Now Accepting Applications: Directing Fellowship and Directors Group

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 28, 2023
Read More

Stephen Adly Guirgis’ Between Riverside and Crazy Has Much To Say About Connection

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 26, 2023
Read More

Will Swenson and The Cast of A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical Wished The Musical Icon Happy Birthday

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 26, 2023
Read More

The Outer Critics Circle Announces Dates and New Category Distinctions for the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 25, 2023
Read More
Adrienne Warren

Theatre News: Room, Camelot, Between Riverside and Crazy, Bedlam and Hip Hop Cinderella

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2023
Read More

Kimberly Akimbo Will Take Over Wollman Rink To Celebrate Original Broadway Cast Recording

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 24, 2023
Read More

Theatre News: Lady Day At Emerson’s Bar & Grill, Porgy & Bess, Days Of Wine and Roses and Funny Girl

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2023
Read More

Broadway Openings In February

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 21, 2023
Read More