The New Broadway Musical Shucked Finds Its Cast

Producers Mike Bosner and Jason Owen have announced complete casting as rehearsals commence tomorrow for Shucked, the new Broadway musical comedy, featuring a book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, a score by the Nashville songwriting team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, who collectively have earned three Grammy Awards® and 18 Grammy nominations, and direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O’Brien.

Grey Henson, a Tony Award nominee for his hysterical performance as Damian Hubbard in Mean Girls, will join the previously announced Ashley D. Kelley as Shucked’s two Storytellers. They will be joined by (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Andrew Durand, Caroline Innerbichler, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked will feature Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

Shucked will play Broadway’s Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street) with preview performances beginning Wednesday, March 8 for a Tuesday, April 4 opening night. Tickets are on sale now via www.shuckedmusical.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

Additionally, Shucked is offering the return of Preview Pricing with orchestra seats starting as low as $69 for all preview performances through the final preview on Sunday, April 2. For more information, visit www.shuckedmusical.com.

Photos by Emilio Madrid for Shucked.