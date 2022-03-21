The New Group’s Black No More Rushes In and Awkwardly Dances Forward

Attempting to rewind the chains that bind, The New Group runs in from all sides with the fantastically complicated Black No More, a new musical that expands the smooth, dark edge with a clear and conscious delivery. With a compelling book by John Ridley (“12 Years A Slave“), smart lyrics by Tariq Trotter (who also plays the pivotal character, Dr. Junius Crookman), and some mostly invigorating music by the team of Trotter, Anthony Tidd, James Poyser, and Daryl Waters, the creators come together with clarity, digging deep into an abstract complicated idea, even when some of the rhythms fail to attach. The question that is asked is what would the outcome be if we found a manufactured way to try to “artificially solve the American race problem“. But will it really? one might continue to ask.
The show tries with all its heart and soul to deliver on its promising premise, flying with force in all directions, but not without a few pivotal problematic moments falling on the sidelines. Utilizing the electrifying title from the classic and complicated 1931 novel by George S. Schuyler about Black people passing as white, the show determinately struts and dances the issues out with a high energy deliverance that keeps us all tuned in.
It tries to find its smart steps in the intricate choreography, formulated by the obviously talented Bill T. Jones (CSC’s Carmen Jones). It reaches high and wide, but rarely finds its smooth and expertly physical formulation. It appears awkward at times, when it should be creatively fluid and graceful. Which is a fundamental flaw of Black No More, as it reminds us constantly of the artificiality of the premise and its internal disconnect.
Fascinatingly, Schuyler’s novel “Black No More” doesn’t necessarily appear that strongly in the musical translation. The book rarely shows us characters that we would like or admire, let alone care about, but here in the structure of this new musical, the team seems to be trying to uncover a very different approach to the souls that inhabit the stage. They stay complicated but more aligned, definitely leading us down a sympathetic pathway that leans to one side, with the villains of the story more easily identifiable and almost comically clear.
Inside The New Group’s Black No More at the Pershing Square Signature Center, the show presents a choice, centered around a breakthrough device brought forth by a complex figure, Dr. Junius Crookman (Trotter). Designed with a strong visual appeal by the creative team that includes: set designer Derek McLane (Broadway’s Burn This); costume designer Qween Jean (Off-Broadway’s On Sugarland); lighting designer Jeff Croiter (Broadway’s Bandstand); and sound designer Nevin Steinberg (MCC’s The Wrong Man), the air and space work. The magical chair sitting center stage, we are told, can lighten a person of color’s skin, giving anyone of African descent the opportunity to become, or at least appear, identical to a Caucasian. We, and all those that are being sold the idea, are told that this procedure will change the makeup of the country, eliminating the race problem in America by eliminating the visual disparity. Most of us though, including a few wise listeners of the sales pitch can see the fundamental flaw. Privilege always requires a pecking order, even if it has to be reorganized to keep the hierarchy in place. There will always be a race problem in America, even if the definition needs to be altered by those wanting to hold onto their power.
Google+
YouTube
RSS