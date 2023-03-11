The New Musical Paperboy to have its World Premiere.

ALL ARTS, the New York Emmy-winning streaming platform and TV channel, announces the premiere of Dangerous Acts, a House Seats special directed by renowned actor and Dean of Howard University’s Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts Phylicia Rashad.

Produced by New York’s Lucille Lortel Theatre in partnership with the Howard University Department of Theatre Arts, Dangerous Acts explores the historic works of two prolific African American playwrights, Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson, through a staged reading ofBurrill’s “Aftermath” and Richardson’s “The Deacon’s Awakening,” performed by Howard University students under the direction of Dean Rashad.

The program will feature a series of critical reflections on the enduring legacy of Burrill and Richardson, including the historic and contemporary significance of the plays and the cultural context in which they were composed.

“We are delighted to partner with the Lucille Lortel Theatre and Howard University to celebrate the long lineage of Black theater-makers with the next generation of actors and audiences through the visionary early 20th-century work of Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson,” said James King, Senior Artistic Director of ALL ARTS. “Dean Rashad offers a renewed understanding of the historic and contemporary significance of these singular playwrights and their work for audiences today.”

“With these long-neglected works by Mary P. Burrill and Willis Richardson, we are thrilled to inaugurate an exciting and fruitful partnership with Howard University and ALL ARTS. Most of all, we are overjoyed to collaborate with the gifted students and brilliant faculty at Howard. With this program, the Lucille Lortel Theatre strives to uplift powerful Black voices that have inspired generations of artists, while fostering the education of the next wave of Black theatre makers,” said George Forbes, Executive Director of the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

Dean Phylicia Rashad said: “This was a labor of love from start to finish –– exquisite and fulfilling; truly, this represents a full circle moment in time for me.”

House Seats: Dangerous Acts will premiere on Tuesday, March 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ALL ARTS TV, the free ALL ARTS app and AllArts.org/HouseSeats.

Dangerous Acts is directed by Phylicia Rashad and produced by Lucille Lortel Theatre in partnership with the Howard University Department of Theatre Arts with associate producers MECCA Filmworks and T.L. Benton.