The New Rules of Trade Show Attendance

Exhibiting your products at a trade show can be an excellent way to build relationships for your small business. It can help you strengthen your brand and generate sales, thanks to the significant exposure to opportunities to highly-engaged customers and industry leaders. Whether you plan to set up a tent, which we highly recommend, or go in as an attendee, you’ll reap the benefits of trade shows, including networking, media exposure, and face-to-face interactions.=

Modern trade shows are no different from previous trade fairs. Before the Covid 19 pandemic, trade shows were significant events for many corporations. After the pandemic, there has been a massive shift in how businesses approach events and trade shows. It’s no doubt that adopting a new way of doing things can be frustrating. But such change comes with exciting opportunities, as explained below.

New Rules, New Ways

After the pandemic, everything moved virtual and raised questions about the state and future of in-person trade shows. Trade shows have benefited businesses, serving as the backbone for product showcasing and networking. So, when the Covid-19 pandemic introduced restrictions for in-person events, trade shows were hit financially just through cancellations. As of March 2020, the industry had already recorded a loss of almost $22 billion.

The 2020 in-person events cancellation caused participants and business owners to rethink trade show budgets and the best mode to conduct trade shows. As more in-person events return, virtual events are here to stay. So, while things might have moved virtual, things might remain hybrid. So, it’s fair to say that the new ways of attending trade shows are a mix of in-person and virtual elements and is expected to continue gaining traction as days go by.

Virtual events are beneficial when many attendees cannot make it to an in-person event and save you on the cost of booking flights, looking for accommodation, and transportation. A successful hybrid event requires the same elements of an in-person trade fair paired with an excellent streaming provider.

Even after the pandemic, the rules to keep the event venue safe apply. If you will set up a booth at the in-person trade show, ensure adequate ventilation and frequently clean your space. Put measures to prevent crowding, encourage your visitors to observe health protocols, and keep your employees in the loop on all safety measures.

To Attend or Not to Attend

Some of the questions that may keep you wondering whether to attend a trade show or not are: is it worth it? Will I get instant sales? Now that you understand how beneficial trade shows can be to your business, the verdict is to attend.

Your trade show experience should be fun, so pick a trade fair that matches your product range and start planning as soon as possible. Trade shows provide new businesses, present networking opportunities, increase brand awareness, and give you a chance to learn about the industry you conduct business in.

Marketing at a trade show can be a task. From planning to following up with potential customers can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. But to make it simple for you to reap more benefits, formulate a plan to give you a clear vision of what you wish to achieve. Identify the communication channels to advertise your attendance at an upcoming trade show.

An Appealing Design

Advertise your attendance by giving out handouts to confirmed attendees on your website through emails, newsletters, blogs, and social media. Entice your audience more through prizes, raffles, and online contests to get them to visit your booth. You can also do a workshop or a Q and A session to increase your brand visibility throughout the event.

Come up with ways to make visitors remember you beyond the trade show by giving customers something to remember you. You can give your visitors a pen, notebook, or promotional materials with your contacts. Ensure that your booth stands out and draws potential customers in by creating an exciting atmosphere and energy that they can’t resist. Create a visually appealing booth and a design that elicits curiosity.

Having The Right People On The Ground

The last thing you need during a trade show is to invest all your time and money planning only to end up with the wrong people on the ground. It’s not enough to pick on expertise. Personality is equally important.

Trade shows need charismatic and extrovert marketing professionals who know how to keep the booth lively and attract more people. Vet your representative thoroughly ahead of time, tag them in meetings and when doing groundwork to ensure that you read from the same page and have the same goals.