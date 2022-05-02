MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The New Scottish Musical Islander Is A Musical and Spiritual Feast

Kirsty Findlay (Olivier Award nominated) and Bethany Tennick (The Stage nominee for Best Performer in a Musical) are wonders to be hold. With magical vocals, mad looping skills, acting chops that tackle every character and make you feel as if you have known them all your life, they weave Stewart Melton and Finn Anderson’s Scottish folk musical Islander to life.

Through this a cappella musical, where exquisite harmony abounds, we follow fifteen year old Eilidh (Bethany Tennick), a young woman living with her grandmother (Kirsty Findlay) on a small island called Kinnan, The population is rapidly aging and diminishing. Myth and reality collide after a mysterious stranger washes up on the beach and proves legends, just after all might be real.


Conceived and directed by Amy Draper, Islander is playing in the newly reimagined Playhouse 46, which has been transformed by lighting designer Simon Wilkinson. The simplicity of storytelling and the complexity of human emotions run deep.

The music and lyrics by Finn Anderson, are soul stiring, transporting you from the island, to the sea, to the mists beyond what is. The book by Stewart Melton captures, loneliness, forgiveness, friendship, migration, companionship, despair, hope, heart and wonder. The show is witty, intelligent and you will feel the salt air running down your checks.

The sound design by Twi McCallum weaves, builds and layers the two actresses voices using looping technology to create an expansive soundscape that is ethereal.

Islander played Off West End, was nominated for New Musical and Director (Musicals). Islander won Musical Theatre Review’s Best New Musical at Edinburgh Fringe 2019 and was runner up of the Primary Times Children’s Choice Award.

I highly recommend this mythical, exceptional piece of theatre, This show is good for your soul.

Islander: Playhouse 46 at St. Luke’s, 308 West 46th Street

