Bumble is the brand that just teamed up with Tiffany Haddish to share her best advice for daters as we look to the new year and Dating Sunday on January 3rd.

Tiffany Haddish

In an exclusive piece of content HERE, Tiffany – who, earlier this year tried a new way of meeting up with now-boyfriend Common to safely connect at home — breaks down the dating advice she wish she heard when she were younger, what to do if you spot an ex on Bumble, how to decline a second date and more. When to comes to her pep talk for daters as they gear up for Dating Sunday, Tiffany says “You spent all 2020 by yourself, getting to know yourself, making yourself your best self, why not share that with someone else?”

Better yet, throughout January, Bumble is rolling out with even more content from Diggy Simmons and other famous faces to share their very own dating advice.

Diggy Simmons

The timing for Dating Sunday and Tiffany’s advice couldn’t be more perfect — new Bumble research shows that over half of daters (56%) believe 2021 will be “their year” when it comes to finding a partner and the majority (55%) report having a dating-related resolution this new year.