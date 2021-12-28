MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

The New Year’s Eve Ball Gets 192 Gleaming New Crystals and is Named Gift of Wisdom

“With Waterford’s ‘Gift of Wisdom’ collection, we hope it inspires everyone to see 2022 as an opportunity for a fresh start and full of potential, and we’re grateful the iconic Waterford Crystal Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball continues to be part of your special moments together.”

The Irish crystal maker Waterford is the company behind the New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square. This year they replaced 192 of the prized sphere’s 2,688 crystal triangles. The “Gift of Wisdom” design for 2022, is the ninth edition from the”Greatest Gifts” series. 

The “Gift of Wisdom” includes cobalt blue crystals that are supposed to symbolize “enlightenment and ingenuity” and evoke “reflection and clarity,” the company wrote in an updated Waterford Crystal Times Square guide.

The Times Square New Year’s Eve ball currently measures 12 feet in diameter and weighs 11,875 pounds. Each crystal triangle varies in size and ranges between 4.75 to 5.75 inches in length per side. 

A total of 32,256 LED lights add to the crystal ball’s sparkle, and it can display more than 16 million colors in addition to billions of one-of-a-kind patterns.

In two years, Waterford will conclude its Greatest Gifts series.

