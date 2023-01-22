Events

The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gals Will Honor Iconic Singer/ Songwriter Barry Manilow

The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gals Will Honor Iconic Singer/ Songwriter Barry Manilow

The New York Pops turns 40! and their season-long celebration continues on May 1 with their 40th Birthday Gala, featuring a spectacular concert at Carnegie Hall, followed by a black tie-optional Dinner Dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York. As part of this milestone birthday, The New York Pops will honor the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon Barry Manilow! and tickets will go fast!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM. 

Barry Manilow’s unparalleled career encompasses virtually every area of music, including performing, composing, arranging and producing. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has triumphed in every medium of entertainment. Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Manilow is one of the world’s all-time bestselling recording artists. His success is a benchmark in popular music. The Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 top ten hits. Rolling Stone crowned him “a giant among entertainers…the showman of our generation,” and Frank Sinatra summed up Manilow best when Ol’ Blue Eyes told the British press, “He’s next.” His residency in Las Vegas, Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! made its debut in May 2018 to rave reviews and sold-out audiences and was awarded the Best of Las Vegas awards for Best Resident Performer/Headliner and Best New Show. In 2017 Barry Manilow received the BMI Icon Award and is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines. The New York Pops 40th Birthday GalaThis One’s For You: The Music of Barry ManilowMonday, May 1, 20237:00 PM Concert at Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage8:30 PM Dinner Dance at Mandarin Oriental New YorkSteven Reineke, Music Director and ConductorBarry Manilow, Music Honoree

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

February’s Events Warm Your Heart

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2023
Read More

Davis McCarty’s Pulse Portal Puts Rainbows Into Your Imagination

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2023
Read More

Living Lantern Makes the Garment District Shine

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2023
Read More

Broadway’s Donnie Kehr Releases Solo Album “Beautiful Strange” On ROB RECORDS/JAZZHEADS -January 24

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 21, 2023
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 20, 2023
Read More

‘Bling Empire: New York’ Celebrates Premiere with Lavish Big Apple Night

ElizaBeth TaylorJanuary 20, 2023
Read More

Brenda Vaccaro In Conversation With Gus Rosendale and More About The Lambs

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 20, 2023
Read More

T2C Talks to Tony and Grammy Award Winner Jennifer Holliday About Becoming a Diamond at 54 Below and Her Mental Health Advocacy

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 19, 2023
Read More

T2C Goes To APAP

Magda KatzJanuary 19, 2023
Read More