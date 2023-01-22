The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gals Will Honor Iconic Singer/ Songwriter Barry Manilow

The New York Pops turns 40! and their season-long celebration continues on May 1 with their 40th Birthday Gala, featuring a spectacular concert at Carnegie Hall, followed by a black tie-optional Dinner Dance at the Mandarin Oriental New York.



As part of this milestone birthday, The New York Pops will honor the Grammy, Tony, and Emmy Award-winning icon Barry Manilow! and tickets will go fast!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on February 1, 2023 at 11:00 AM.

Barry Manilow’s unparalleled career encompasses virtually every area of music, including performing, composing, arranging and producing. A Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Manilow has triumphed in every medium of entertainment. Having sold more than 85 million albums worldwide, Manilow is one of the world’s all-time bestselling recording artists. His success is a benchmark in popular music. The Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award-winning musician has had an astonishing 50 top 40 singles including 12 #1s and 27 top ten hits. Rolling Stone crowned him “a giant among entertainers…the showman of our generation,” and Frank Sinatra summed up Manilow best when Ol’ Blue Eyes told the British press, “He’s next.” His residency in Las Vegas, Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! made its debut in May 2018 to rave reviews and sold-out audiences and was awarded the Best of Las Vegas awards for Best Resident Performer/Headliner and Best New Show. In 2017 Barry Manilow received the BMI Icon Award and is ranked as the #1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time, according to Billboard and R&R magazines.



The New York Pops 40th Birthday Gala

This One’s For You: The Music of Barry Manilow

Monday, May 1, 2023

7:00 PM Concert at Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage

8:30 PM Dinner Dance at Mandarin Oriental New York

Steven Reineke, Music Director and Conductor

Barry Manilow, Music Honoree