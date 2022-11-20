The New York Pops Releases a Super Nova Called Jordan Danica, Jordan Danica, Jordan Danica

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, continued their 2022-2023 at Carnegie Hall season on Friday November 18, titled “Broadway Blockbusters.”

Steven Reineke Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The New York Pops Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The show featured songs by shows we are saying good-bye to and composer’s and artists we lost during the year. The New York Pops started with selections from The Phantom of the Opera, but sadly was not mic’d well and didn’t sound as resilient as they normally do. The sound design should be seriously looked into, because this orchestra deserves the best.

Melissa Erico Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Melissa Errico (My Fair Lady, High Society, Amour)

Nikki Renée Daniels, Matt Doyle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, The Book of Mormon)

Jordan Donica Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jordan Donica, Melissa Erico Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady, The Phantom of the Opera; San Francisco and Los Angeles companies of Hamilton), and Matt Doyle (2022 Tony Award Winner for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in Company) paid tribute with Jerry Herman’s “It’s Today” from Mame.

Matt Doyle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Matt Doyle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Next up Matt Doyle who sang “Who Can I Turn To?” from The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd.

Nikki Renée Daniels Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Nikki Renée Daniels last seen on Broadway in Company, relived her performance of “I Dreamed a Dream” from Les Misérables. Daniels played Fantine in the 2006 Broadway revival of Les Miz, where she was the understudy for the role.

Jordan Donica, Nikki Renée Daniels Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Recreating his role in The Phantom of the Opera Jordan Donica was joined by Ms. Daniels for a thrilling “All I Ask Of You”.

Jordan Donica Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jordan Donica, who was not that well known to me, sang a glorious rich version of “Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha.

Melissa Erico and Leonardo Altafine, Alonzo Johnson, Tim Koch and Joey Zook Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Melissa Erico and Leonardo Altafine, Alonzo Johnson, Tim Koch and Joey Zook Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Recreating her role in My Fair Lady, Melissa Erico and Leonardo Altafine, Alonzo Johnson, Tim Koch and Joey Zook from Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA sang “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly”.

Melissa Erico Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Melissa Erico Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Melissa Erico, Matt Doyle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Paying tribute to Stephen Sondheim from Sunday In The Park With George, “Move On” sung with Matt Doyle.

Matt Doyle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Nikki Renée Daniels, Melissa Erico, Matt Doyle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Matt Doyle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ending the first act was the cast recreating Matt Doyle’s 2022 Tony Award song “(Not) Getting Married Today”, which won him the Tony for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in Company.

Nikki Renée Daniels Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

In this show Ms. Daniels re-created her role of Jenny.

Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Steven Reineke Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

After a brief intermission where the talk was all about Jordan Donica and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA, the Gypsy overture beloved by all musical theatre fans was highlighted.

Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Then it was a tribute to Rodgers and Hammerstein with the title song from Oklahoma, sang with joyful abandon by Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA.

Jordan Donica Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jordan Donica Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jordan Donica Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jordan Donica Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

What happened next is how musical history is made. Jordan Donica owned “Soliloquy” from Carousel. Sounding like John Rait, Alfred Drake, John Cullen and Richard Kiley combined, his layer, nuanced baritone was the essence of the song. I am not exactly a fan of this song, but Donica peeled it like a onion in delicate layers, exposing every emotion, every ounce of control so that it was a performance not to have been missed. He became a super nova at that moment and received a standing ovation. He separated himself from the rest with his stupendous performances. I can not wait to see him play Lancelot in the upcoming Camelot.

Melissa Erico Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Melissa Erico sang Sondheim’s achingly longing “Losing My Mind” from Follies.

Matt Doyle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Matt Doyle asked “Why God Why?” from Miss Saigon.

Nikki Renée Daniels Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Nikki Renée Daniels channeled Whitney Houston with “Home” from The Wiz. 

Jordan Donica Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jordan Donica, Jordan Donica Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Matt Doyle, Jordan Donica Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Then Jordan Donica was back duetting with Matt Doyle on Lucy Simon’s “Lily’s Eyes” from The Secret Garden. Again Donica was beyond impressive. He is just a step above and where I thought we had lost our leading men out steps Jordan Donica.

Melissa Erico and Nikki Renée Daniels Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Melissa Erico and Nikki Renée Daniels Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Not to be out done Melissa Erico and Nikki Renée Daniels brought back “I Will Never Leave You” from Side Show.

Jordan Donica, Melissa Erico, Matt Doyle, Nikki Renée Daniels Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ending the concert Rodgers and Hammerstein, “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” from The Sound of Music, sung by the cast and Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA.

Judith Clubman, Jordan Donica, Nikki Renée Daniels, Melissa Erico, Matt Doyle, Steven Reineke Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The encore was “Do-Re-Mi”. Ending a memorable night.

Jordan Donica, Nikki Renée Daniels, Melissa Erico, Matt Doyle, Steven Reineke Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jordan Donica, Nikki Renée Daniels, Melissa Erico, Matt Doyle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Nikki Renée Daniels Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Matt Doyle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Melissa Erico Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

I am so grateful to the New York Pops for introducing me to the talent of Jordan Donica and I look forward to watching his star rise.

Jordan Donica Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Up next and a do not miss is Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree featuring Ingrid Michaelson ( The Notebook musical) performing carols and holiday tunes with Essential Voices USA December 16. The artist will present original songs and her holiday album Songs for the Season the following evening December 17 in Winter Song: A Holiday Evening with Ingrid Michaelson.

Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jamie deRoy and Haley Swindal Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Nikki Renée Daniels and family Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jamie deRoy, Melissa Erico and Haley Swindal Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jamie deRoy, Steven Reineke and Haley Swindal Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Jordan Donica, Nikki Renée Daniels, Steven Reineke, Melissa Erico, Matt Doyle Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Judith Clurman’s Essential Voices USA,, Matt DoyleJordan Donica Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Matt Doyle, Jamie deRoy and Nikki Renée Daniels Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Matt Doyle, Nikki Renée Daniels and her daughter Photo by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

 

 

@#frontmezzjunkies

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

