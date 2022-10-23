The New York Pops Took Carnegie Hall To A Galaxy Far Far Away

All photo’s are by Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Last night audiences had the chance to experience the music of Star Wars like never before as The New York Pops took us to a galaxy far, far away. Steven Reineke lead the phenomenal orchestra in a brand-new program that included music from all nine films in the Skywalker saga as well as the two anthology films, Rogue One and Solo—all in chronological order.

Under the direction of Maestro Steve Reineke the Pops was in rare form as they throughly entertained a audience that has supported them for 40 years.

Starting with The Phantom Menace we were treated to The Flag Parade. From Attack of the Clones Across the Stars into Battle For Hero’s from Revenge of the Sith, finishing with The Adventures of Han from Solo: A Star Wars Story. We were taking a galactic deep-drive into the supersonic music that created the soundtracks the Star Wars film franchise, unearthing the out-of-this world magic of John Williams’ score.

All of the compositions are by John Williams except for The Empire’s Suite by Michael Giacchino from Rouge One. Williams’ Star Wars score is downright masterful, unforgettable and instantly iconic.

The beautiful and haunting Princess Leia’s Theme comes from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, as does the main title theme. Williams use of Wagner-inspired orchestration and simply incredible melodies has made Star Wars as recognizable by ear as it is by name or visually.

Yoda’s Theme and The Imperial March come from Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back, which led to intermission. The impactful triplet rhythms contrasted with bold notes, ‘s thatdetailed string and woodwind flourish. There’s also intense syncopation.It is easy to see why Star Wars is often described as being a space opera.

Act Two started with Return of the Jedi and the haunting Luke and Leia and The Forest Battle.

The Force Awakens brought on Roy’s Theme and The March of the Resistance.

The Rebellion is Reborn comes from The Last Jedi.

The surprise of the evening was the suite from The Rise of Skywalker, which included Psalm of the Sith, The Rise of Skywalker, Roy and Ben and Speeder Chase.

The encore was my favorite piece Cantina Band from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. The NY Pops is one fabulous symphony orchestra and does what symphony orchestras do best: rich sounds, bold colors, with contrasted textures and the music of John Williams brought that out in full force.