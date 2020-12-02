MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

The New York Times Cookie Swap

On December 5th at 11 a.m. E.T. | 8 a.m. P.T. | 4 p.m. G.M.T. an interactive Cookie Swap. This year calls for something warm, generous and crumbly. Join NYT Cooking’s Melissa Clark as she demonstrates irresistible recipes to share with friends (or not), and answers your baking questions live, along with Dorie Greenspan, Sohla El-Waylly and Samantha Seneviratne. Stay tuned on Facebook and Instagram throughout December for your chance to participate in this event.

Click here to RSVP.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

