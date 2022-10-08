The Notebook Has the Write Stuff at Chicago Shakespeare Theater

Take note of this: The Notebook, a new musical based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks which inspired the popular film, is a solid hit you don’t want to miss. If you go to the musical theater to have your heartstrings tugged, this stirring new production will be playing your tune for a long time.

Chicago theater in general is known for its honest, raw emotion and lack of frivolous embellishment. Broadway producers Kevin McCullum and Kurt Deutch have wisely chosen to develop this show in conjunction with the tasteful artistic leadership at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Artistic Director Barbara Gaines, Creative Producer Rick Boynton and Casting Director Bob Mason have assembled a powerhouse creative team, lead by veteran Broadway director (Dear Evan Hansen) Michael Greif and co-director Schele Williams (Aida revival). Together, they have created a warm and glorious production that washes over the audience in a tidal wave of emotion. The Notebook sweeps the cheering audience to their feet long before the final notes of the show have sounded.

The Notebook tells the story of an aged couple in an elder care facility. Older Allie, depicted with achingly sad and funny desperation by Maryann Plunkett, is in the last stages of dementia. She is unable to recall the events of her own life without a special reminder. Older Noah, played with quiet sincerity by Jerome Harmann Hardeman, is her devoted husband. He spends his days desperately trying to throw a lifeline to Allie’s memory by reading to her daily from a written chronicle of their relationship.

It should be mentioned that Mr. Hardeman is the understudy who has had to step in for John Beasley, who has been out with Covid for a couple weeks. Although I suspect that Mr. Beasley is a more powerful onstage presence, Mr. Hardeman, who I also saw in the role two weeks ago, has warmed into his role convincingly.

As Older Noah recounts their story to Older Allie, we see them in flashback at two different phases of their relation, played by two different teams of young actors. As eighteen year old Younger Allie, the delightful Jordan Tyson meets the charming if impoverished Younger Noah, brought to life in a remarkable performance by John Cardoza. Our emotional commitment to the show really rides on the shoulders of this young couple; and this pair of touching performers power the production with their talent and chemistry.

Ms. Tyson is vulnerable, witty and passionate as Allie, with a powerhouse voice that fills the theater with joy. Mr. Carodoza wins our hearts as well as hers with his seemingly effortless, self-effacing charm as Younger Noah. His glorious, soulful, tenor voice, crying with the heart of a lonesome coyote, and his boyish good looks, should make him a major pop star. Move over, Josh Groban. The heck with Harry Stiles!

The story follows their developing romance until Allie is torn from Noah by her protective parents. Jonathan Butler-Duplessis does a fine job is a smaller role as Allie’s father. But a supporting actress Jefferson Award should go to Andrea Burns for her carefully delineated dual roles of Allie’s concerned mother and a staff worker in the senior facility. Also, kudos to Liam Oh for a smaller but pivotal dual role as Younger Nathan’s friend, Finn, and a physical therapist in the senior center.

Ten years go by before Allie can see Noah again. In that time, Noah has built a house which he still hopes to share with Allie. In the interim, she has become engaged to a rising young lawyer, nicely depicted by Omar Lopez-Cepero. But when Allie and Noah meet again, it’s almost as if no time had passed.

Middle Noah, played by Ryan Vasquez, is also a fine baritenor, with a wonderfully natural air as an actor. His quiet, contained style lets him get big laughs from simple, honest moments. He is well matched by the beautiful and touching Joy Woods as as Middle Allie. She brings the house down with her big musical moment of decision, “My Days.”

The music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson throb with the passion of youthful desire, at one point describing love as “almost like a hurricane.” Her lyrics are also tinged with a bit of rue for the pain as well as the pleasure of love, and lamenting of “the things we never had.”In a style more pop than musical theater, Ms. Michaelson repeats a lot of her lyrics in chorus. But when Allie sings, “Kiss me on the neck, kiss me on the forehead, kiss me on the mouth, mouth, mouth” this repetition only serves to drive home her powerful emotional message.

The music is gorgeously orchestrated by John Clancy and Music Superviser Carmel Dean, who also did the luscious vocal arrangements with Ms. Michaelson. The string driven orchestra is almost a character unto itself, under the baton of Music Director Geoffrey Ko.

Bookwriter Bekah Brunstetter, a three time Emmy nominee for This is Us, has created dialogue that is smart, touching, unforced, and funny in just the right way. She gives the actors a solid ground on which to build their engaging performances.

Where there is room yet to grow and change here is in the lack of music for Older Noah and Older Allie. In a musical, audiences engage with the emotional lives of the characters through song. But there seems to have been a tacit agreement within the creative team that old people don’t get to be that passionate musically. I think that was a mistake.

Older Allie gets only one memory song, which is actually sung to her by her two younger selves. Even if language is slipping away from her along with her memory, that itself could be musicalized and given to Older Allie to sing. When she finally gets to sing herself ( I won’t say why), that moment almost excuses the lack of song earlier.

Older Noah only gets to sing in an opening song, ‘Time”, which is largely expositional, and one other song later, “Iron in the Fridge”, which is the weakest song in the score musically. He never gets to sing his passion for Ally directly. Typically, characters break into song in a musical when the emotion of the dialogue becomes too much to be contained in speech. Older Noah has a moment like that in the first act, where he cries out, “I need her!” If that isn’t a song cue, I don’t know what is. If the creative team thinks a feeble older man can’t sing a stirring song when he’s passionate about something, they need to re-watch “Man of La Mancha.”

At least the lack of vocal demand on Mr. Hardeman and Ms. Plunkett suit their very average singing voices. In a cast of stellar voices, that also calls some attention to itself. I would so like to see this again on Broadway with Betty Buckley and Brian Stokes Mitchell…and a couple powerful new songs for their characters.

The colorblind casting did take a little getting used to. But before long, I was willingly suspending my disbelief. Co-directors Michael Greif and Schele Williams, together with choreographer Katie Spelman, (who also choreographed) keep all three couples beautifully intertwined, in a way that bridges their differences.

The moody and dimensional lighting by Ben Stanton and color coded costumes by Paloma Young very effectively blend the past and present, on a clean and simple unit set by David Zinn and Brett Banakis. The warmth and intimacy of Chicago Shakespeare Theater itself contribute greatly to the overall emotional draw of the show.

Whether you identify with the hot flame of youthful passion or the smouldering ember of love which continue to glow in older couples, you are bound to be moved by The Notebook. It has just been extended through October 30. So take a romantic trip to Chicago, if you’re not already there, and get your tickets while you can.

The Notebook, now playing at Chicago Shakespeare Theater, at Navy Pier through Oct. 30