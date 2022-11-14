The One Person Show Swims Strong With Walking Ghosts, Indigenous History, and an Old Man and the Pool, Exactly, Where We Belong

The art of presenting your story. Singularly. It’s a complicated process but one that can reap so many rewards. These one-person shows seem to cascade in, en masse, determined to present their encapsulated story. And the stages of New York City seem to be overflowing with them this season. If they can find their niche or sense of purpose, they can be expanding and exciting, invigorating and filled to the brim with meaning, or, in the worst case, glib and self-endulgent.

Sauntering into the ring ever so confidently, Gabriel Byrne unleashes his memoir and audiobook to the Broadway crowd, attempting to carry us off with his tender, historic Walking with Ghosts. It’s his Irishman’s tale filled to the brim with death, drink, and nostalgic memories, and that is as it should be. That show, enjoyed thoroughly by all that sat around us, is having a short run at Broadway’s Music Box Theatre, but it isn’t the only one on the Broadway (or off-Broadway) stage. There was Douglas McGrath‘s Everything’s Fine, cut short all too suddenly by his untimely death. Such a sad end to that story. I tip my hat to you, McGrath.

That being said, luckily, we also are gifted, most wonderfully with Mike Birbiglia‘s deep dive into the Lincoln Center waters of unhealthy mortality in the most straight-up comedy of the season, The Old Man and the Pool, delivering personal stories intended to fill us with love, tenderness, laughter, and insight as he wrestles most bloodily with his unhealthy lifestyle choices and attitudes. And lastly, down at the Public Theater, we have a very different deep dive into the complicated examination of Madeline Sayet’s intertwining connections to her Indigenous worldview, colonial history, and, surprisingly, Shakespeare, unpacking itself brilliantly in the Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company‘s strong, transferred production of Where We Belong. They all work their historical unraveling on us in their own unique ways, some more successful than others, but all do their duty, pulling us into their wild world of wonder, and trying hard to engage and captivate us with their storytelling skills.

Gabriel Byrne in Walking with Ghosts at the Music Box Theatre. Photo by Emilio Madrid.

One that sticks out like a sore thumb that doesn’t exactly hurt, but never fully engages, is Gabriel Byrne’s wildly enhanced Broadway show, Walking with Ghosts. Directed with a casual elegance by Lonny Price (Broadway’s Sunset Boulevard), the streets of Dublin are brought alive in a deep lilac-purple haze, framed three times so he can come home and see himself more clearly. He is the ghost boy, feeling like an intruder in an old haunted familiar landscape. With a simple but somewhat visually nonsensical setup framing the Irish storyteller, thanks to scenic and lighting designer Sinéad McKenna (Donmar’s Teenage Dick), costuming by Joan O’Clery (ENO’s La Traviata), and a solid sound design and original music composed by Sinéad Diskin (Gate Theatre’s The Snapper), Walking with Ghosts saunters its way with ease through a list of tenderized stories about Byrne’s youth and journey through different trades leading him to become the actor standing tall before us.

He’s quite the appealing messenger, showing us where his skill of double, or triple takes come from, as well as guiding us through all the personal charming moments of his parents and grandmother. And I couldn’t help but wonder, of all the youthful tales of growing up, basically anywhere, why is this one gracing a Broadway stage? It’s all very sweet and charming, nostalgic with a capital N, but even as he goes through the list of traumas, that is, sadly, somewhat not all that surprising; alcoholism, mental illness, sexual assault from a Catholic priest, and the death of parents, etc, the inability to structure the piece in a way that gives the whole a sense of purpose leaves us wondering. Do we care only because some of his stories are about the theatre? Laurence Olivier? Or is it because Byrne is a movie (“The Usual Suspects“; “Miller’s Crossing“), television (“In Treatment“), and stage (Long Day’s Journey into Night) star, and society says, that should be enough to draw in the crowds?

That may sound glib, but in the smokey framework of the piece, it does start to feel like a glorified list, with boxes being checked off in between those blackouts as he goes from one framed picture to another. Ghostly snapshots, with a few funny tales, stuck together with an actor’s glue, beginning with a dream and ending with a movie star. I can’t say that I was engrossed by his tales, as they, especially when talking about his family and those that helped guide him, feel a bit too golden and well crafted, like one of those sweet memoir movies in sepia tones that paint glorious images from our childhood. But I wasn’t completely bored either. He spins a good web (Wait, is that what the cracked glass/spider web background is supposed to represent?), but the pieces of that Irishman’s puzzle don’t exactly end up coming together in the end to create a whole worthy of a Broadway staging.