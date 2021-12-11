The Original Rockabilly Christmas Show Swings

The Rockabilly Christmas Dinner Show is the perfect place to celebrate this season, with fabulous food and a show that rocks the house. All the way from Las Vegas entertainer Shea Arender brings back Elvis and a time when Christmas music and the holiday held a place in our hearts.

To see The Original Rockabilly Christmas Show head to Swing 46, the Jazz and Supper Club on West 46th Street.

For those who don’t know Rockabilly is a hard-driving fusion of country, rhythm and blues that helped set modern rock’n’roll in motion in the 1950s. With it’s roots in the American South the best-known examples of rockabilly music are the songs recorded for the Sun Records label and the label’s roster, which included Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis.

Sarah Hayes and my guest producer Bob Blume

Most of the songs in the show are from Elvis Presley’s Christmas catalogue. With a a seven-piece band, Sarah Hayes and Jade Litaker his background vocalists, the sound is full and lush and pitch perfect. Expect standards like “Blue Christmas,” “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Boppin in the Blues,” “Great Balls of Fire,” “Rip It Up” and a heartwarming “I’ll Be Home for Christmas.”

Arender, shakes, rattles and rolls just like “The King,” as he leads us through the history of Rockabilly with music. Hailing from Louisiana, we get “Louisiana Hayride”, which Elvis performed early on.

Arender is also a Broadway producer of jukebox musicals, a composer-arranger, and the owner and C.E.O. of the Las Vegas Symphony Orchestra, so this man wears many hats.

Micah Burgess and Shea Arender

Who really is fabulous is musical director and piano player, Robert Cookman, who channels Jerry Lee Lewis. He and the band, Micah Burgess on a hot lead guitar, Kerry MacKillop on trumpet, Ben Golder-Novick on sax, Corey Wallace on "T-bone" guitar, Andrew Whitbeck on bass and Dan Weiner on drums are spectacular.

One swinging band

Sarah Hayes is delightful as Arender’s sidekick. Her energy is off the charts as she makes jokes and rally’s the audience to join in the fun. She smolders in her solo “Santa Baby,” showing off vocal chops that are award winning. You also get a medley of Christmas classics that make it seem that she and Arender are an item.

Jade Litaker, is soulful with the powerhouse “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” and “Zat You Santa?” Arender is not afraid of strong women, who can really take the stage. Bravo!

The fabulous dessert and champagne

I highly recommend the Tiramisu Martini.

Not only do you get to enjoy great music from the past, but a three-course meal and food that is delicious. By the way order one of the specialty cocktails, they are terrific! Not only does The Original Rockabilly Christmas Show have enough Christmas music to put you in the mood, but you will find yourself dancing down the streets as you head back home.

Treat yourself to this holiday treasure, you will not be sorry!

The Original Rockabilly Christmas Show with Shea Arender produced by The Girl Behind the Curtain Productions at Swing 46, 349 West 46th Street

Dates: Dec 11, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 23

6pm Doors

6:30-8:30 Show

Brunch shows

Dec 12 & 19

1:00 pm Doors

1:30-3:00 Show

Tickets, $110 VIP dinner, show and champagne; $90 dinner and show or $55 for the show only.

For tickets and to receive a 10% discount, go to www.rockabillychristmasnyc.com and enter the code: rockabilly10.