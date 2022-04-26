The Outer Critics Circle Nominations: Lehman Trilogy Nine Nods, Off-Broadway’s Harmony and Kimberly AkimboGet Eight Nods Each

The Outer Critics Circle Awards announced their awards nominations announcement this morning.. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 16, 2022.
The Outer Critics Circle Awards are presented for theatrical achievements both on Broadway and Off-Broadway. They are presented by the Outer Critics Circle, the official organization of New York theater writers for out-of-town newspapers, digital and national publications, and other media.
The 2021-2022 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations
Outstanding New Broadway MusicalMJ the Musical Mr. Saturday Night Mrs. Doubtfire Paradise Square Six
Outstanding New Broadway PlayBirthday Candles Clyde’s Skeleton Crew The Lehman Trilogy The Minutes
Outstanding New Off-Broadway MusicalBlack No More Harmony Intimate Apparel Kimberly Akimbo Little Girl Blue
Outstanding New Off-Broadway PlayMorning Sun On Sugarland Prayer for the French Republic Sanctuary City The Chinese Lady
John Gassner Award (presented to a new American play, preferably by a new playwright)Cullud Wattah by Erika Dickerson-Despenza English by Sanaz Toossi Selling Kabul by Sylvia Khoury Tambo and Bones by Dave Harris Thoughts of a Colored Man by Keenan Scott II
Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)Assassins Caroline, or Change Company The Music Man The Streets of New York
Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf How I Learned to Drive Take Me Out A Touch of the Poet Trouble in Mind
Outstanding Actor in a MusicalJustin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo Myles Frost, MJ the Musical Rob McClure, Mrs. Doubtfire Jaquel Spivey, A Strange Loop Chip Zien, Harmony
Outstanding Actress in a MusicalKearstin Piper Brown, Intimate Apparel Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo Sharon D Clarke, Caroline, or Change Carmen Cusack, Flying Over Sunset Joaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square
Outstanding Featured Actor in a MusicalQuentin Earl Darrington, MJ the Musical Matt Doyle, Company Steven Pasquale, Assassins A.J. Shively, Paradise Square Will Swenson, Assassins
Outstanding Featured Actress in a MusicalShoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday Night Jenn Colella, Suffs Judy Kuhn, Assassins Patti LuPone, Company Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding Actor in a PlayPatrick J. Adams, Take Me Out Simon Russell Beale, The Lehman Trilogy Adam Godley, The Lehman Trilogy Adrian Lester, The Lehman Trilogy Sam Rockwell, American Buffalo
Outstanding Actress in a PlayBetsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic Stephanie Berry, On Sugarland Edie Falco, Morning Sun LaChanze, Trouble in Mind Debra Messing, Birthday Candles
Outstanding Featured Actor in a PlayChuck Cooper, Trouble in Mind Brandon J. Dirden, Skeleton Crew Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me Out Michael Oberholtzer, Take Me Out Austin Pendleton, The Minutes
Outstanding Featured Actress in a PlayChanté Adams, Skeleton Crew Uzo Aduba, Clyde’s Francis Benhamou, Prayer for the French Republic Phylicia Rashad, Skeleton Crew Nancy Robinette, Prayer for the French Republic
Outstanding Solo PerformanceAlex Edelman, Just For Us Jenn Murray, A Girl Is a Half-Formed Thing Arturo Luís Soria, Ni Mi Madre Kristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord
Outstanding Director of a PlayCamille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Scott Ellis, Take Me Out Sam Mendes, The Lehman Trilogy Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Skeleton Crew Anna D. Shapiro, The Minutes
Outstanding Director of a MusicalWarren Carlyle, Harmony Moisés Kaufman, Paradise Square Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo Christopher Wheeldon, MJ the Musical Jerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire
Outstanding ChoreographyCamille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf Warren Carlyle, Harmony Warren Carlyle, The Music Man Bill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus, Paradise Square Christopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ the Musical
Outstanding Book of a MusicalBilly Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday Night Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Mrs. Doubtfire David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo Lynn Nottage, Intimate Apparel Bruce Sussman, Harmony
Outstanding ScoreJason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, Paradise Square Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, Mrs. Doubtfire Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, Harmony Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, Six Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo
Outstanding OrchestrationsJohn Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo David Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ the Musical Greg Jarrett, Assassins Jason Howland, Paradise Square Doug Walter, Harmony
Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)Beowulf Boritt, Flying Over Sunset Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy Scott Pask, American Buffalo Adam Rigg, The Skin of Our Teeth David Zinn, The Minutes
Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)Jane Greenwood, Plaza Suite Santo Loquasto, The Music Man Gabriella Slade, Six Emilio Sosa, Trouble in Mind Catherine Zuber, Mrs. Doubtfire
Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)Jon Clark, The Lehman Trilogy Natasha Katz, MJ the Musical Bradley King, Flying Over Sunset Brian MacDevitt, The Minutes Jen Schreiver, Lackawanna Blues
Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman Trilogy André Pluess, The Minutes Ben and Max Ringham, Blindness Dan Moses Schreier, Harmony Matt Stine, Assassins
Outstanding Video/Projection Design (Play or Musical)59 Productions and Benjamin Pearcy, Flying Over Sunset Stefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, Space Dogs Shawn Duan, Letters of Suresh Luke Halls, The Lehman Trilogy Jeff Sugg, Mr. Saturday Night
Special Achievement Awards are presented to:Johanna Day, David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for reprising their outstanding performances in How I Learned to Drive and Lackawanna Blues two decades later. All had been eligible in previous seasons.
Outer Critics Circle Commendations are presented to:
· The Standbys, Understudies, and Swings of the theatrical community who step up to perform, often on hours’ notice, to keep their shows running.
· To the Covid Safety Supervisors, Managers, and Compliance Officers who put themselves in harm’s way eight times a week to keep the curtains up.
This season’s fully eligible Broadway productions included Pass Over, Six, Lackawanna Blues, Chicken & Biscuits, Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Lehman Trilogy, Caroline, or Change, Diana, Trouble in Mind, Clyde’s, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Flying Over Sunset, Skeleton Crew, MJ the Musical, The Music Man, Plaza Suite, Paradise Square, Take Me Out, Birthday Candles, The Little Prince, American Buffalo, The Minutes, How I Learned to Drive, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Funny Girl, The Skin of Our Teeth, Mr. Saturday Night, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.
After consideration in previous seasons, only new elements of the following productions were eligible for awards: Girl from the North Country, Is This A Room, Dana H., Hangmen, A Strange Loop.
By mutual agreement with the production, owing to Covid-19-related delays, the Broadway revival of Macbeth will be considered for awards during the 2022-2023 season.
The following return engagements were not eligible for awards: Springsteen on Broadway, Waitress, American Utopia, Freestyle Love Supreme, Slave Play, Beetlejuice.
Founded during the 1949-50 Broadway season by respected theater journalist John Gassner, The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations, in America and abroad. Led by its current president David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includesVice President Simon Saltzman, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Richard Ridge, Janice Simpson and Stanley L. Cohen.
Productions with Multiple NominationsThe Lehman Trilogy – 9 Harmony – 8 Kimberly Akimbo – 8 MJ the Musical – 7 Paradise Square – 7 Assassins – 6 Mrs. Doubtfire – 6 The Minutes – 6 Skeleton Crew – 5 Take Me Out – 5 Flying Over Sunset – 4 How I Learned to Drive – 4 (including special awards) Mr. Saturday Night – 4 Prayer for the French Republic – 4 Trouble in Mind – 4 Company – 3 for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf – 3 Intimate Apparel – 3 Six – 3 The Music Man – 3 Birthday Candles – 2 American Buffalo – 2 Caroline, or Change – 2 Clyde’s – 2 Lackawanna Blues – 2 (including special award) Morning Sun – 2 On Sugarland – 2
Returning to an in-person ceremony this spring after the 2020 virtual honors, the Outer Critics Circle Award winners will be announced on Monday, May 16, with a ceremony honoring the award recipients on Thursday, May 26 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.
Special Achievement Awards will be presented to How I Learned to Drive stars Johanna Day, David Morse, and Mary-Louise Parker, as well as Lackawanna Blues star Ruben Santiago-Hudson, to mark their outstanding returns to roles they originated two decades ago.
Additionally, the Outer Critics Circle presents commendations to two groups whose contributions to the 2021-22 season were immeasurable: the Standbys, Understudies, and Swings, as well as the Covid-19 Safety Officers.
“In the spring of 2020, we gathered on Zoom to determine that year’s slate of Outer Critics Circle Awards recipients, not knowing when or if we’d ever have the chance to do it again,” said Outer Critics Circle President David Gordon. “We are very grateful to have been able to see more than 100 productions for this year’s consideration, and even more appreciative of all the work that it took to bring live performance back to New York City safely. Every single person involved in the 2021-2022 theater season, from onstage and backstage to front of house, should be immensely proud of this accomplishment.”
