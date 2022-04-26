MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Outer Critics Circle Nominations: Lehman Trilogy Nine Nods, Off-Broadway’s Harmony and Kimberly AkimboGet Eight Nods Each

The Outer Critics Circle Awards announced their awards nominations announcement this morning.. Winners will be announced on Monday, May 16, 2022.

The Outer Critics Circle Awards are presented for theatrical achievements both on Broadway and Off-Broadway. They are presented by the Outer Critics Circle, the official organization of New York theater writers for out-of-town newspapers, digital and national publications, and other media.

The 2021-2022 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations

Outstanding New Broadway MusicalMJ the MusicalMr. Saturday NightMrs. DoubtfireParadise SquareSix

Outstanding New Broadway PlayBirthday CandlesClyde’sSkeleton CrewThe Lehman TrilogyThe Minutes

Outstanding New Off-Broadway MusicalBlack No MoreHarmonyIntimate ApparelKimberly AkimboLittle Girl Blue

Outstanding New Off-Broadway PlayMorning SunOn SugarlandPrayer for the French RepublicSanctuary CityThe Chinese Lady

John Gassner Award (presented to a new American play, preferably by a new playwright)Cullud Wattah by Erika Dickerson-DespenzaEnglish by Sanaz ToossiSelling Kabul by Sylvia KhouryTambo and Bones by Dave HarrisThoughts of a Colored Man by Keenan Scott II

Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)AssassinsCaroline, or ChangeCompanyThe Music ManThe Streets of New York

Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enufHow I Learned to DriveTake Me OutA Touch of the PoetTrouble in Mind

Outstanding Actor in a MusicalJustin Cooley, Kimberly AkimboMyles Frost, MJ the MusicalRob McClure, Mrs. DoubtfireJaquel Spivey, A Strange LoopChip Zien, Harmony

Outstanding Actress in a MusicalKearstin Piper Brown, Intimate ApparelVictoria Clark, Kimberly AkimboSharon D Clarke, Caroline, or ChangeCarmen Cusack, Flying Over SunsetJoaquina Kalukango, Paradise Square

Outstanding Featured Actor in a MusicalQuentin Earl Darrington, MJ the MusicalMatt Doyle, CompanySteven Pasquale, AssassinsA.J. Shively, Paradise SquareWill Swenson, Assassins

Outstanding Featured Actress in a MusicalShoshana Bean, Mr. Saturday NightJenn Colella, SuffsJudy Kuhn, AssassinsPatti LuPone, CompanyBonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding Actor in a PlayPatrick J. Adams, Take Me OutSimon Russell Beale, The Lehman TrilogyAdam Godley, The Lehman TrilogyAdrian Lester, The Lehman TrilogySam Rockwell, American Buffalo

Outstanding Actress in a PlayBetsy Aidem, Prayer for the French RepublicStephanie Berry, On SugarlandEdie Falco, Morning SunLaChanze, Trouble in MindDebra Messing, Birthday Candles

Outstanding Featured Actor in a PlayChuck Cooper, Trouble in MindBrandon J. Dirden, Skeleton CrewJesse Tyler Ferguson, Take Me OutMichael Oberholtzer, Take Me OutAustin Pendleton, The Minutes

Outstanding Featured Actress in a PlayChanté Adams, Skeleton CrewUzo Aduba, Clyde’sFrancis Benhamou, Prayer for the French RepublicPhylicia Rashad, Skeleton CrewNancy Robinette, Prayer for the French Republic

Outstanding Solo PerformanceAlex Edelman, Just For UsJenn Murray, A Girl Is a Half-Formed ThingArturo Luís Soria, Ni Mi MadreKristina Wong, Kristina Wong, Sweatshop Overlord

Outstanding Director of a PlayCamille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enufScott Ellis, Take Me OutSam Mendes, The Lehman TrilogyRuben Santiago-Hudson, Skeleton CrewAnna D. Shapiro, The Minutes

Outstanding Director of a MusicalWarren Carlyle, HarmonyMoisés Kaufman, Paradise SquareJessica Stone, Kimberly AkimboChristopher Wheeldon, MJ the MusicalJerry Zaks, Mrs. Doubtfire

Outstanding ChoreographyCamille A. Brown, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enufWarren Carlyle, HarmonyWarren Carlyle, The Music ManBill T. Jones, Alex Sanchez, Garrett Coleman, and Jason Oremus, Paradise SquareChristopher Wheeldon and Rich + Tone Talauega, MJ the Musical

Outstanding Book of a MusicalBilly Crystal, Lowell Ganz, and Babaloo Mandel, Mr. Saturday NightKarey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell, Mrs. DoubtfireDavid Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly AkimboLynn Nottage, Intimate ApparelBruce Sussman, Harmony

Outstanding ScoreJason Howland, Nathan Tysen, and Masi Asare, Paradise SquareWayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, Mrs. DoubtfireBarry Manilow and Bruce Sussman, HarmonyToby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SixJeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Akimbo

Outstanding OrchestrationsJohn Clancy, Kimberly AkimboDavid Holcenberg and Jason Michael Webb, MJ the MusicalGreg Jarrett, AssassinsJason Howland, Paradise SquareDoug Walter, Harmony

Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)Beowulf Boritt, Flying Over SunsetEs Devlin, The Lehman TrilogyScott Pask, American BuffaloAdam Rigg, The Skin of Our TeethDavid Zinn, The Minutes

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)Jane Greenwood, Plaza SuiteSanto Loquasto, The Music ManGabriella Slade, SixEmilio Sosa, Trouble in MindCatherine Zuber, Mrs. Doubtfire

Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)Jon Clark, The Lehman TrilogyNatasha Katz, MJ the MusicalBradley King, Flying Over SunsetBrian MacDevitt, The MinutesJen Schreiver, Lackawanna Blues

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)Nick Powell and Dominic Bilkey, The Lehman TrilogyAndré Pluess, The MinutesBen and Max Ringham, BlindnessDan Moses Schreier, HarmonyMatt Stine, Assassins

Outstanding Video/Projection Design (Play or Musical)59 Productions and Benjamin Pearcy, Flying Over SunsetStefania Bulbarella and Alex Basco Koch, Space DogsShawn Duan, Letters of SureshLuke Halls, The Lehman TrilogyJeff Sugg, Mr. Saturday Night

Special Achievement Awards are presented to:Johanna Day, David Morse, Mary-Louise Parker, and Ruben Santiago-Hudson for reprising their outstanding performances in How I Learned to Drive and Lackawanna Blues two decades later. All had been eligible in previous seasons.

Outer Critics Circle Commendations are presented to:

· The Standbys, Understudies, and Swings of the theatrical community who step up to perform, often on hours’ notice, to keep their shows running.

· To the Covid Safety Supervisors, Managers, and Compliance Officers who put themselves in harm’s way eight times a week to keep the curtains up.

This season’s fully eligible Broadway productions included Pass Over, Six, Lackawanna Blues, Chicken & Biscuits, Thoughts of a Colored Man, The Lehman Trilogy, Caroline, or Change, Diana, Trouble in Mind, Clyde’s, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Flying Over Sunset, Skeleton Crew, MJ the Musical, The Music Man, Plaza Suite, Paradise Square, Take Me Out, Birthday Candles, The Little Prince, American Buffalo, The Minutes, How I Learned to Drive, for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf, Funny Girl, The Skin of Our Teeth, Mr. Saturday Night, POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.

After consideration in previous seasons, only new elements of the following productions were eligible for awards: Girl from the North Country, Is This A Room, Dana H., Hangmen, A Strange Loop.

By mutual agreement with the production, owing to Covid-19-related delays, the Broadway revival of Macbeth will be considered for awards during the 2022-2023 season.

The following return engagements were not eligible for awards: Springsteen on Broadway, Waitress, American Utopia, Freestyle Love Supreme, Slave Play, Beetlejuice.

Founded during the 1949-50 Broadway season by respected theater journalist John Gassner, The Outer Critics Circle is an esteemed association with members affiliated with more than ninety newspapers, magazines, broadcast stations, and online news organizations, in America and abroad. Led by its current president David Gordon, the OCC Board of Directors also includesVice President Simon Saltzman, Recording Secretary Joseph Cervelli, Corresponding Secretary Patrick Hoffman, Treasurer David Roberts, Harry Haun, Cynthia Allen, Richard Ridge, Janice Simpson and Stanley L. Cohen.

 

Productions with Multiple NominationsThe Lehman Trilogy – 9Harmony – 8Kimberly Akimbo – 8MJ the Musical – 7Paradise Square – 7Assassins – 6Mrs. Doubtfire – 6The Minutes – 6Skeleton Crew – 5Take Me Out – 5Flying Over Sunset – 4How I Learned to Drive – 4 (including special awards)Mr. Saturday Night – 4Prayer for the French Republic – 4Trouble in Mind – 4Company – 3for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf – 3Intimate Apparel – 3Six – 3The Music Man – 3Birthday Candles – 2American Buffalo – 2Caroline, or Change – 2Clyde’s – 2Lackawanna Blues – 2 (including special award)Morning Sun – 2On Sugarland – 2

Returning to an in-person ceremony this spring after the 2020 virtual honors, the Outer Critics Circle Award winners will be announced on Monday, May 16, with a ceremony honoring the award recipients on Thursday, May 26 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center.

Special Achievement Awards will be presented to How I Learned to Drive stars Johanna Day, David Morse, and Mary-Louise Parker, as well as Lackawanna Blues star Ruben Santiago-Hudson, to mark their outstanding returns to roles they originated two decades ago.

Additionally, the Outer Critics Circle presents commendations to two groups whose contributions to the 2021-22 season were immeasurable: the Standbys, Understudies, and Swings, as well as the Covid-19 Safety Officers.

“In the spring of 2020, we gathered on Zoom to determine that year’s slate of Outer Critics Circle Awards recipients, not knowing when or if we’d ever have the chance to do it again,” said Outer Critics Circle President David Gordon. “We are very grateful to have been able to see more than 100 productions for this year’s consideration, and even more appreciative of all the work that it took to bring live performance back to New York City safely. Every single person involved in the 2021-2022 theater season, from onstage and backstage to front of house, should be immensely proud of this accomplishment.”

 

