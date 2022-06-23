The Oval Ignites a Ring of Passion for Foodies in New York City

Every aspect of each course is rooted in specificity beginning with the uniqueness of the dry pasta shapes paired with specific ingredients and flavor notes. The dishes are presented with custom-made tableware and flatware, and Zalto glassware, all designed to augment the dining experience. As each dish is prepared in its own pan, The Oval becomes a show piece, as the chef has 750 pans at his disposal, creating intricate pasta dishes a la minute in front of the customer.



What you get with Rossetti’s spring menu is frankly how pasta was meant to be served – you have tradition here and you have pride all plated in a presentation that deserves applause. Focused on acidity and bitterness, with ingredients sourced from the top regions of production in Italy at the height of their seasonality, like bergamot and chili peppers from Calabria, and tomatoes from a region of Campania known as Quisisana, the guest has moments of superb bliss to inspirational joy as they indulge in each bite.