The Oval Ignites a Ring of Passion for Foodies in New York City

That’s Amore!
Get ready to fall in love – and we mean heart pounding love full of intense sensations that tingle all over your body kind of love. Our passion for The Oval in town is more than a crush. It’s a divine level of appreciation for something so wildly romantic we just cannot get enough of it.
Bringing charming old-world European senses to a delightfully modern setting of a revolutionized space in Chelsea Market, is this restaurant that screams out with joy for you to come join. You just might not want to ever leave is the only thing.
The Oval is nestled in the well-designed space within La Devozione just steps away from the landmark High Line and within the Meat Packing District. Unlike other restaurants here, locals and tourists alike can find an enthralling meal that pleases while also entertains.
Sitting in stools facing the active kitchen you are a first-hand witness to the making of the magic. It sparkles with enthusiasm as you see your momentous meal being made for you. Each step in the process of the production is like theater. Conceptualized by Giuseppe Di Martino, third generation Owner of renowned Pastificio Di Martino and envisioned by Executive Chef Alessio Rossetti, the eating experience here is like the Broadway show of eating and you have got the best seat in town.
Every aspect of each course is rooted in specificity beginning with the uniqueness of the dry pasta shapes paired with specific ingredients and flavor notes. The dishes are presented with custom-made tableware and flatware, and Zalto glassware, all designed to augment the dining experience. As each dish is prepared in its own pan, The Oval becomes a show piece, as the chef has 750 pans at his disposal, creating intricate pasta dishes a la minute in front of the customer.
What you get with Rossetti’s spring menu is frankly how pasta was meant to be served – you have tradition here and you have pride all plated in a presentation that deserves applause. Focused on acidity and bitterness, with ingredients sourced from the top regions of production in Italy at the height of their seasonality, like bergamot and chili peppers from Calabria, and tomatoes from a region of Campania known as Quisisana, the guest has moments of superb bliss to inspirational joy as they indulge in each bite.
The menu begins with an amuse bouche, a deconstructed dry Spaghetti Aglio Olio with Chili, a fried wafer made with pureed pasta mixed with garlic, oil and chili pepper. Courses then include such wonderful masterings of Spaghettini al Limone, Pacchero Calabria, paccheri, followed by the Marco Polo, linguine cooked in water and oolong black tea with garlic milk foam whisked in and topped with Ossetra Caviar.
A crowd favorite for both presentation marks and quality is the Sogno Rosa, eliche giganti a spiral shaped pasta similar to tortiglioni cooked in salted water then creamed in an anchovy base served in a wine glass with beetroot cream, whipped goat cheese, toasted almonds, and capers. Truly, this is a first of a kind and it’s a premiere delicious prize.
The tasting menu ends with a Tartelletta salsa ai Lamponi e Lemon Curd, short crust pastry base filled with a lemon curd, covered with raspberries, drizzled in a raspberry sauce and garnished with small meringues. What a sweet way to end a night that also recognizes beyond incredible service from General Manager/Wine Director Max Tierno and his staff.
The Oval serves a four-course tasting menu priced at $95 for lunch and seven-course menu priced at $165 for dinner. Diners have the option to add a wine pairing for an additional $95. Cocktail pairings are also available.
Seatings are by reservation only and are available through Resy.
LOCATION: Inside Chelsea Market: 75 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10011 Newly Launched Exclusive 16th Street Entrance: 428 West 16th Street WEBSITE: ladevozionenyc.com
PHONE: (646) 720-0215
INSTAGRAM: @ladevozione_nyc
HOURS: Wednesday – Sunday 12pm-3pm; 5:30pm-10pm SEATING CAPACITY: 30
