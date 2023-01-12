“The Pale Blue Eye” Doesn’t Blink as it Captivates and Intrigues

It seems that on a calm October evening in 1830, the body of a young cadet was found swinging from a rope just off the parade grounds. It’s an apparent suicide, which is alarming, but the true horror comes the next morning, when it is discovered that someone has removed the heart of the dead cadet, while it lay in waiting. Landor is enlisted by the military academy, particularly the superintendent, played deliciously by Timothy Spall (“Mr. Turner“), and a tightly wound Captain Hitchcock, beautifully played by Simon McBurney (“Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy“), with a certain Jean Pepe, portrayed by the always impressive Robert Duvall (“The Apostle“), on the side filling in the blanks. And together, they are pressuring him to investigate the mystery ever so diligently and professionally. As he seems to know his way around.

And he does, even while breaking a few rules here and there, like drinking and spending time with the lovely Patsy, played touchingly by Charlotte Gainsbourg (“Melancholia“) who acts as a companion, but also another who fills in the spaces required. Bale’s Landor also engages with one very particularly odd cadet, a young unusually poetic gentleman by the name of E. A. Poe, who is more intrigued by the macabre than maybe any cadet should. But this personage, played magnificently by Harry Melling (“The Tragedy of Macbeth“; West End’s Hand To God), is none other than the young soon-to-be writer Edgar Allan Poe, and here’s where this clever piece gets fascinatingly disruptive and unabashingly creative. In a grand and layered kind of way.

Poe is an intriguing force, but not the most popular with the other cadets, most notably portrayed by Harry Lawtey, Fred Hechinger. Joey Brooks, Steven Maier, Brennan Keel Cook, Jack Irv, Matt Helm, Charlie Tahan, and Gideon Glick (Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird on Broadway). Poe is odd and obviously different from the others, yet, the qualities of the sensitive and erudite Poe edge the case forward with a subtle darkness that seems to envelope the whole. In many ways I wish I was more well acquainted with the famous writer, so I would be able to connect all the drops of blood from his most iconic and dark shorts stories, like “The Pit and the Pendulum” and “The Cask of Amontillado,” but most go over my head. There is the obvious black Raven, flapping its black wings on a nearby tree, dark and playfully giving us that special flavor, but all the other references, and I’m assuming there are, were lost on me. I’m sure that connective tissue would add some more fun detective work to the viewing, fleshing out the metaphores, but it also didn’t take away anything from the framework being one who is not in the know.