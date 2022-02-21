MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Paley Center for Media Celebrates ABC’s The Wonder Years

Continuing their celebration of Black History Month this February, The Paley Center for Media, the iconic cultural institution located in the heart of New York City, hosted a Paley Front Row conversation with the cast and creative team of ABC’s The Wonder Years.

Saladin K. Patterson

Featuring a discussion with cast members Dule Hill and Saycon Sengbloh, and executive producer and showrunner Saladin K. Patterson, the Paley Front Row panel discussed the ongoing importance of Black representation on television.

Here’s a few highlights from the conversation:

·         Performers who have influenced the cast and producer today like Lisa Bonet, Kadeem Hardison, Eddie Murphy and more

·         The inspiration behind returning to a beloved series and reimagining it in a modern way

·         The series impact across the cultural landscape and capturing the authentic story of a Black family and the everyday encounters they face 

You can check out the full conversation in the link HERE, and the Paley Center’s full schedule of Black History Month programming at https://www.paleycenter.org/events/black-history-month-2022/.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

