The Paley Center for Media Reopens with the Return of PaleyLand Holiday Extravaganza

Beginning December 4, The Paley Center for Media will return of its classic holiday extravaganza, PaleyLand. At PaleyLand, visitors of all ages can watch exclusive holiday screenings and meet beloved characters from notable holiday classics, see a live holiday-themed LEGO demo from LEGOMasters, take photos with Santa and a stunning seven-foot menorah, play their favorite video games, and enjoy the newest centerpiece, The Paley Express, a magical winter wonderland holiday train display, along with much, much more.

“We are so thrilled to be bringing our friends, families, and Paley Members together once again with the grand reopening of our Paley Museum, and the return of our beloved PaleyLand, during this magical time of year,” said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. “Just steps from the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree and Radio City Music Hall, Paleyland has taken its place as a must-visit, favorite, New York holiday tradition. We are delighted to welcome visitors this holiday season and throughout all of 2022 for an exciting lineup of special events, exhibits and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.”

PaleyLand will offer endless holiday cheer filled with seasonal activities for friends and families to enjoy. The month-long holiday celebration begins on Saturday, December 4, 2021 and ends with the visit from the Three Kings on January 6, 2022.

The extravaganza provides visitors with 4 floors of experiential holiday exhibits and fun throughout the month, featuring:

Santa Claus visits and Menorah photo opportunities: Capture your magical memories by posing for a professional photo with Santa in his festive Paley Station. Guests can also enjoy a photo in front of the stunning seven-foot menorah. *This activity is free for members. An additional $10 for non-members will be charged.

Holiday character meet and-greets: Enjoy meet and greets and photo-ops with beloved holiday characters such as Frosty the Snowman and Snoopy, among others.

Special star appearances and screenings : Watch a special screening of Disney’s Christmas Again, and meet the star in-person, Scarlett Estevez Watch a special screening of DreamWorks Animation & Netflix’s Gabby’s Dollhouse, and meet the character Gabby in person Learn from LEGOMasters Season 2 contestant, Richard Dryden, with a live holiday-themed LEGO demo and instruction. Enjoy holiday Christmas Carolers, along with other stars throughout the month.

:

PaleyGX gaming stations: Level-up with the latest games from the PaleyGX studio (Xbox Series X, PS5, Switch and PC Games), and show off your moves at the 2022 “Just Dance” interactive showcase.

American Girl stylist demo: An American Girl Store stylist will host tutorials featuring styling tips and techniques for a variety of holiday themed American Girl dolls. Bring your favorite doll to participate!

A special Paley Express Holiday train display: Marking a new annual tradition at PaleyLand, visitors can enjoy a magical winter wonderland holiday train display and take a photo with the Paley Express conductor.

Screenings of holiday classics: The Paley Archive will once again be accessible to the public, featuring a curated collection of holiday classics that celebrate Hannukah, Kwanzaa, Three Kings Day, and Christmas. Screenings available include: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Frosty the Snowman, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, A Charlie Brown Christmas, A Rugrats Chanukah, A Rugrats Kwanzaa, and Dora the Explorer Saves Three Kings Day, among others.

In addition, Paleyland will offer arts and crafts activities and games for children and families, and will feature interactive, social media holiday photo experiences in the magical winter wonderland of PaleyLand. Visitors are encouraged to share their festive moments on social media by tagging @paleycenter and using hashtags #Paley #PaleyLand.

New events will be added to PaleyLand throughout the month. To learn more about the full schedule of holiday activities, please visit https://www.paleycenter.org/