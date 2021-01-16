The PATH Fund Awards Over $11,000 To Artists Donations & Applications Being Accepted For Round 5

The producers behind the annual Rockers On Broadway® benefit Rock Concert announced today: “Since launching on August 1, 2020, The PATH Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program has awarded over $11,000 in grants to 84 artists within the performing arts community.” The emergency support was designed to reach individual artists throughout all areas of the performing arts, both onstage and behind the scenes, who have experienced economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, The PATH Fund’s Community Relief Grant Program is now accepting applications for their fifth round of grants. “We are proud to have been able to do something to support our community. Our goal is to be able to continue to issue grants while our community continues to be shuttered, assuming funding is available” says Cori Gardner, co-founder of The PATH Fund, Inc.®.

PATH’s Community Relief Grant Program provides $100, $250 and $500 grants to qualified individuals within the Broadway & Music Community affected by the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent cancellation of hundreds of Broadway shows and Live Events across the country. The grant program was launched to support those in the Arts & Entertainment sector struggling to pay rent, utilities, or buy groceries.

“To receive notice, that I had some support on the way, created a palpable sense of relief in my body. Thank you, thank you, thank you for helping in this time of need; it came at the exact right time, and I’m so grateful for the support”, shared Broadway actress Aléna Watters.

“We have many more artists on the waitlist that we can help, but we now need the community’s support”, says Michael T. Clarkston, the Chairman of the grant committee. “We have formed a special committee that oversees the applications and distribution of funds in addition to seeking much needed funding to allow us to issue grants each round”, says Clarkston.

Donations as small as $1 or $5 can be made to their Go Fund Me Page at bit.ly/PathCommunityRelief .

Applicants are required to complete a brief application and provide various documents as part of their application. Once they submit an application, it will remain active through this crisis. If applicants do not receive a grant this round, they do NOT need to reapply. Applications will be automatically resubmitted. The total number of grants issued will be based on funding for the grant round. Deadline for Round 5 applications is February 26, 2021.

For more information, please visit us at www.thepathfund.org.

The PATH Fund, Inc.® is 501c3 organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additional support to NYC’s thriving arts community by presenting live music events and working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. In times of great need, we allied ourselves and supported notable causes including Disaster Relief, Racial Injustice and Community Need. https://thepathfund.org