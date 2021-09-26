The People and Companies Bringing Hope To Communities Amidst the Ongoing Pandemic

Anyone who pays regular attention to the news about the ongoing Covid 19 pandemic knows how easy it is to get down, to think that the world around them is falling apart, to feel that hope is a lost commodity. But scratch below the surface of the blaring headlines and you’ll find a much brighter picture that clearly shines through.

Acts abound of people and companies who have used the bad news of the day as motivation to spring into action to help others, to lend a helping hand, to bring light where there was once only darkness.

Yes, the coronavirus is highly contagious. But perhaps even more so is compassion. Just check out these stories of people and companies rising to the occasion to bring hope across the globe.

When the pandemic struck, one of the most vulnerable communities were the elderly, many of whom were forced to stay at home alone. This is when 17 year old student and boy scout Caillum Hedderman sprung into action in his native Limerick, Ireland. He contacted a local county councilor to get a list of older people living alone in his area. Using only his bicycle he began picking up and delivering groceries and medicine. He offered to walk people’s dogs or just stop by to have a chat through the window.

“We as young people rely on the adults in our community to help us for the majority of our lives”, he told a local newspaper.

When the NBA was forced to shut down its season in 2020, it wasn’t just the players that were affected. Staff at each arena were also put out of work. That’s when Cleveland Cavaliers’ star Kevin Love stepped up, donating $100,000 to the Cavs arena and support staff to help them navigate these perilous times.

“I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I’m committing $100,000 through the KevinLoveFund in support of the Cavs arena and support staff,” Love said at the time. “I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities.”

In Hyderabad, India a company called Kaligotla Technologies started a program that served 5000 meals daily to the local poor, many of whom were suddenly thrown out of work.

Many acts of compassion were simpler, but no less amazing. There was the family in Illinois that constructed a plastic barrier with sleeves inserted called “Hug Time,” which allowed the children’s grandmother to safely pay a visit and hug her grandchildren for the first time in a year.

One of the essential needs of the pandemic quickly became hand sanitizer. Muse Health, which produces a dual action hand sanitizer and moisturizer made with 62% ethyl alcohol and hydrating extracts of Vitamin E and Glycerin, helped fill that need by reaching out to underserved and proactive communities across the United States. The company, which produces its sanitizer in its FDA and CDC compliant factory in Valencia,California, launched the ‘Hands On Movement,’ to celebrate and reward those who have mobilized in the wake of adversity to help their communities. They also instituted a Buy One-Give One initiative, donating a bottle of their hand sanitizer for every one sold.

One beneficiary was Burnell Colton, owner of the only grocery store in the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans. Colton quickly ran out of hand sanitizer and, because the community is undeserved, residents there were left with limited options.

Moved by Colton’s story of dedication and perseverance, Muse Health sent Colton 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer. With this donation he has been able to fully stock his shelves, allowing those in his community to have access to this very essential item.

“This gift from Muse Health was like Xmas, a birthday and mardi gras all rolled into one,” Colton said. “This [was] the only place that [had] hand sanitizer. This [was] a godsend. It’s scary because this Covid is like an invisible monster and my customers are terrified because they know it’s hitting the black community even harder. It’s going to help out so many people because they don’t have hand sanitizer. It means a lot.”

“Muse Health is a community driven brand,” said Mimi Anderson of Muse Health. “There are so many hardworking, thoughtful and selfless people in our community and we see it as our responsibility to ensure they can continue to make a difference in their lives, the lives of others, and in the world knowing their hands are protected and nourished.”

These acts of selfless compassion by individuals and companies provide proof that while the news may not always be good, there is still plenty of love, light and hope that makes ours a world worth living in.