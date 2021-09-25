MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

The Phantom Of The Opera, Company, MJ The Musical, Caroline or Change, Chicago, Waitress, Aladdin and Six in Bryant Park Part 2

John Riddle, Meghan Picerno, Ben Crawford

Yesterday we did part 1 from Bryant Parkl Today we add the staples The Phantom Of The Opera, Waitress and Aladdin and the newcomers Company, MJ The Musical, Caroline or Change and Six . Broadway was back and LITE FM hosted the event. and Six . Broadway was back and LITE FM hosted the event.

106.7 LITE FM’s Broadway in Bryant Park returned for a one-day-only event! Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s Cubby & Christine, from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show.

The Phantom of The Opera- Ben Crawford
John Riddle and Meghan Picerno
John Riddle, Ben Crawford

From Company Bobby Conte Thornton, Manu Narayan and Claybourne Elder

Bobby Conte Thornton
Bobby Conte Thornton
Bobby Conte Thornton, Manu Narayan and Claybourne Elder

Bobby Conte Thornton, Manu Narayan and Claybourne Elder

From MJ The Musical Ayana George and Myles Frost

From MJ The Musical-Ayana George and Myles Frost
Ayana George and Myles Frost
 Myles Frost
Ayana George, Myles Frost, Christine Nagy and Cubby Bryant

From Caroline or Change Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas

Nya
Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas
Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas/ Samantha Williams
Samantha Williams, Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas

From Chicago Bianca Marroquin and the Cast of Chicago that includes- Mary Claire King, Christine C. Smith, Barrett Martin, Jeff Gorti, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, Celina Nightengale, Denny Paschall, Drew Nellessen and David Bushman

Bianca Marroquin and cast
Ana Villafane and The Cast of Chicago
Ana Villafane
Ana Villafane and cast
Bianca Marroquin, Ana Villafane and The Cast of Chicago that includes- Mary Claire King, Christine Cornish Smith, Barrett Martin, Jeff Gorti, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, Celina Nightengale, Denny Paschall, Drew Nellessen and David Bushman

From Waitress- Emily Koch and Jim Hogan

Emily Koch and Jim Hogan

From Six: Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert, Mallory Maedke and Courtney Mack

Mallory Maedke

Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert
 Courtney Mack
Keirsten Hodgens
Keirsten Hodgens, Courtney Mack, Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert and Mallory Maedke

From Aladdin Jacob Dickey

Jacob Dickey
Jacob Dickey

