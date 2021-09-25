The Phantom Of The Opera, Company, MJ The Musical, Caroline or Change, Chicago, Waitress, Aladdin and Six in Bryant Park Part 2

Yesterday we did part 1 from Bryant Parkl Today we add the staples The Phantom Of The Opera, Waitress and Aladdin and the newcomers Company, MJ The Musical, Caroline or Change and Six. Broadway was back and LITE FM hosted the event. and Six . Broadway was back and LITE FM hosted the event.
106.7 LITE FM’s Broadway in Bryant Park returned for a one-day-only event! Hosted by 106.7 LITE FM’s Cubby & Christine, from the Cubby & Christine Morning Show.
From Company Bobby Conte Thornton, Manu Narayan and Claybourne Elder
From MJ The Musical Ayana George and Myles Frost
From Caroline or Change Nya, Harper Miles and Nasia Thomas
From Chicago Bianca Marroquin and the Cast of Chicago that includes- Mary Claire King, Christine C. Smith, Barrett Martin, Jeff Gorti, Jessica Ernest, Arian Keddell, Celina Nightengale, Denny Paschall, Drew Nellessen and David Bushman
From Waitress- Emily Koch and Jim Hogan
From Six: Keirsten Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-mi Lambert, Mallory Maedke and Courtney Mack
