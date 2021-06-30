The Photo Vogue Forgot to Publish

MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
“A first lady for all of us,” says the cover of Vogue. For someone who takes designer gowns and makes them look like shabby curtains, I am disgusted to see Jill Biden on the cover of Vogue. I guess only the sales of this issue will tell the tale, if we are even given the true numbers or they intended this article to sell.

Vogue costs $24.99. If you purchase the auto-renewing offer, but you can read this article for free here. Doesn’t that say something about the media. This fawning spin is written by Jonathan Van Meter who is obviously is jonesing for this First Lady, as he has written several articles on her.

“joy multiplier” and “effortlessly popular.” Tell that to Hunter Biden a major addict, who manages to keep his escapades out of the news for the most part. He definitely has crimes, he should be accountable for.

Daughter Ashley who in 2002, was arrested in Chicago and charged with obstructing a police officer. Leaving a club on Division Street a friend, John Kaulentis, threw a soft-drink can at a police officer who had told him to stay behind a barricade. Another friend, Kelly Donohoe, hit an officer. As Kaulentis and Donohoe were being taken in to custody, Biden allegedly “verbally intimidated” an officer and was arrested. Of course they were all given a slap on the hand and let go.

Biden himself states Jill was “looking every inch a goddess at 69.” Seriously? Without Annie Leibovitz and the stylists at Vogue Ms. Biden looks frumpy and disheveled with NO fashion sense.

By the way Disgruntled Vogue writer whose Kate Upton story was dumped from the cover in favor of Kim Kardashian takes a dig at the editor’s decision 

From the stylists at Vogue
The stylist of Jill in almost the same dress

The lead picture tells a truth! Anyone who tried to get this information out was flagged as part of Facebook’s efforts to keep American’s in the dark.

Jill was married to her first husband, Bill Stevenson, until 1975. “I was betrayed by the Bidens,” Stevenson told Inside Edition. “Joe was my friend. Jill was my wife.” Joe and Jill first met in the 1970s according to Stevenson, but not according to Jill.

Jill intended to study fashion merchandising but found it unsatisfying. Together with Stevenson, they opened a bar called the Stone Balloon in Newark, Delaware. It became one of the most successful college bars in the nation. Through her turbulent divorce proceedings with Stevenson; a civil divorce was granted in May 1975 but she lost her half-share in the Stone Balloon, which she had wanted. 

Jill married Joe Biden in 1977, becoming stepmother, but never legally adopted her stepson’s.

Maybe the animosity between Kamala Harris and Ms. Biden will tell a truer story.

For those who wonder if I am a disgruntled Republican, the answer is NO. I have thought from the beginning Ms. Biden has had the worse fashion sense of all the women in politics. To see her grace Vogue’s cover is an attack on all things pertaining to women.

Jonathan Van Meter is the disgruntled Vogue writer whose Kate Upton story was dumped from the cover in favor of Kim Kardashian and took a dig at the editor’s decision. How in the world did he keep his job? 

