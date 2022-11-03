The Piano Lesson Asks Us To Remember the Ghosts That Still Linger

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson was written in 1987 and is the fourth play in Wilson’s The Pittsburgh Cycle. In 1990 the play won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and was adapted into a film with the same name in 1995.

The play is about self-worth especially for Berniece (Danielle Brooks) and family ties. Everything has two meanings: the piano, represents family and history but also the wounds of slavery.

Set in 1936 Pittsburgh, the play starts out as Boy Willie (John David Washington) and his slow witted pal Lymon (Ray Fisher) have driven up from Mississippi with a truckload of watermelons. Boy Willie is eager to see his sister (Brooks), her eleven-year-old daughter Maretha (Nadia Daniel) , and his uncle Doaker Charles (Samual L Jackson). Boy Willie is a sharecropper, who brings with him the news that Sutter, who owned the land the family once worked on as slaves, is dead. Now Boy Willie, has the chance to buy a piece of that land. He plans to sell the watermelons, then sell a family heirloom, a carved piano with the faces of his ancestors carved by an enslaved ancestor. Both he and Bernice own the piano and Bernice will not sell.

There is history that links Boy Willie and Berniece to Sutter, a white man who enslaved their great-grandparents and grandfather. Berniece knows what it has already cost and believe’s Boy Willie has killed Sutter? Boy Willie swears it was the Ghosts of the Yellow Dog, who wreak vengeance on certain white men. Sutter, is now haunting both the piano and this house. Berniece, Doaker and Maretha have all seen the spirt causing unrest.

Berniece is not yet ready to move on from the death of her husband, whose death she also blames on Boy Willie, yet 38-year-old Avery (Trai Byers) (at my performance Charles Browning), a preacher has been attempting to court Berniece. However there is more chemistry between Bernice and Lymon. His statement “I just dream about woman. Can’t never seem to find the right one,” speaks to her heart.

Also stopping by the house is another uncle Wining Boy (The fabulous and engaging Michael Potts). The uncle’s jobs, Doaker, is a railway man, who feels escape from their lot is impossible “if the train stays on the track . . . it’s going to get where it’s going. It might not be where you going. If it ain’t.” Wining Boy, is a gambler who has escaped everything, He lives in the past where he was successful and drink where he can escape to another level.

As things come to a head, the spirits that haunt tear apart the house and become stronger, until Bernice exercises the ghost by finally playing the piano, something she has not done since her mother died.

Jackson, Brooks and Washington have film and television careers, but it is their onstage presences that sparkles here. Jackson originally played Willie Boy and has now come full circle. He is a master at August Wilson’s dialogue and his laid back performance is riveting. Who impressed me the most was Ray Fisher and Michael Potts who was captivating. April Matthis, plays Grace, who the boys have their eyes and bodies on. As the spiritual tension escalates she states “Something ain’t right here,” and that line means so much more.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson’s direction is fast paced and fluid. The show exciting and fresh.

The Piano Lesson is packed with impressive performances, brilliant writing and a story that surpasses race, We all have ghosts inner and outer that haunts us, that need dealing with.

The Piano Lesson: Ethel Barrymore Theatre, 243 W. 47th St. 2 hours and 45 minutes. Until January 15, 17 Weeks Only!