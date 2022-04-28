MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Broadway

The Piano Lesson Marquee Arrives Just In Time Foe August Wilson’s Birthday

The Piano Lesson Marquee Arrives Just In Time Foe August Wilson’s Birthday

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of August Wilson’s seminal, Pulitzer Prize®-winning drama The Piano Lesson, and the first in more than 30 years since the play’s Main Stem premiere, is the first marquee of the 2022 / 2023 season to hit Broadway at the iconic St. James Theatre, the production’s future home, on the occasion of Mr. Wilson’s 77th Birthday.


As previously announced, The Piano Lesson will be directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson – who is making her Broadway directorial debut and will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway and star Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, Danielle Brooks as Berniece, John David Washington as Boy Willie, Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, and Michael Potts as Wining Boy. Performances will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Tickets for August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson are now on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public now through Wednesday, May 4 at 9:59am ET by visiting SeatGeek.com.

Presale tickets for August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson will be available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members and American Express® Card Members from Wednesday, May 4 at 10am ET – Monday, May 9 at 9:59am ET. It’s free and fast to join the Audience Rewards program at www.AudienceRewards.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 13 at 10am ET.

Related Items
Broadway

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Broadway

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When The Rainbow Is Enuf Is Back And Is Not The Same

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2022
Read More

First Look At Broadway-Bound “Bob Fosse’s Dancin

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2022
Read More

Kinky Boots Is Coming Back To Broadway

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2022
Read More

Theatre News: Assassins, Keenan Scott II, Tony Nominations, Richard III, Prospect Theater Gala

Suzanna BowlingApril 28, 2022
Read More
Drama Desk

Drama Desk Postpone’s Nominations

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2022
Read More

Paradise Square Dances Up A Storm

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2022
Read More

Two Very Different Memory Plays: How I Learned to Drive and Birthday Candles

RossApril 27, 2022
Read More

The New York Pops Gala: For the First Time In Forever: The Songs of Kristen and Bobby Lopez

Suzanna BowlingApril 27, 2022
Read More

The Outer Critics Circle Nominations: Lehman Trilogy Nine Nods, Off-Broadway’s Harmony and Kimberly AkimboGet Eight Nods Each

Suzanna BowlingApril 26, 2022
Read More