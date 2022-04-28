The Piano Lesson Marquee Arrives Just In Time Foe August Wilson’s Birthday

The highly anticipated Broadway revival of August Wilson’s seminal, Pulitzer Prize®-winning drama The Piano Lesson, and the first in more than 30 years since the play’s Main Stem premiere, is the first marquee of the 2022 / 2023 season to hit Broadway at the iconic St. James Theatre, the production’s future home, on the occasion of Mr. Wilson’s 77th Birthday.



As previously announced, The Piano Lesson will be directed by Tony Award® nominee LaTanya Richardson Jackson – who is making her Broadway directorial debut and will be the first woman to ever direct an August Wilson play on Broadway and star Samuel L. Jackson as Doaker Charles, Danielle Brooks as Berniece, John David Washington as Boy Willie, Trai Byers as Avery, Ray Fisher as Lymon, April Matthis as Grace, and Michael Potts as Wining Boy. Performances will begin on Monday, September 19, 2022.

Tickets for August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson are now on sale exclusively for American Express® Card Members. American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public now through Wednesday, May 4 at 9:59am ET by visiting SeatGeek.com.

Presale tickets for August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson will be available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members and American Express® Card Members from Wednesday, May 4 at 10am ET – Monday, May 9 at 9:59am ET. It’s free and fast to join the Audience Rewards program at www.AudienceRewards.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 13 at 10am ET.