The Place of No Words Premieres at Drive-In to Grand Applause

This week Gravitas Ventures and Mark Webber hosted a drive-in premiere for the new film The Place of No Words.

Guests including actress Erika Christensen (Parenthood), Will McCormack (Celeste and Jesse Forever, Toy Story 4), Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bennet, Emily Arlook (Grown-ish), Jessica McNamee (Packed to the Rafters), musician Cole Manes and Marianna Palka (Good Dick) literally drove down the red carpet for the viewing of the realistic fantasy film.

The Event was produced by A-list Communications as part of their Pop-Up Drive in Premiere series.

Attendees were treated to a keynote introduction by the film’s writer, director and star Marc Webber, and actresses Phoebe Tonkin and Nicole Berger.

The realistic fantasy film centers around the question, “where do we go when we die?” as a young boy (Bodhi Palmer) leads his family on a magical adventure filled with mythical creatures while his father (Mark Webber) battles a terminal illness. This story explores the difficulties in confronting and coping with death through an imaginative, vivid experience that takes the audience through an intimate, emotional journey filled with joy, fear, and wonder.

Photo – BFA