MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Film

The Place of No Words Premieres at Drive-In to Grand Applause

The Place of No Words Premieres at Drive-In to Grand Applause

This week Gravitas Ventures and Mark Webber hosted a drive-in premiere for the new film The Place of No Words.

Guests including actress Erika Christensen (Parenthood), Will McCormack (Celeste and Jesse Forever, Toy Story 4), Selling Sunset’s Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bennet, Emily Arlook (Grown-ish), Jessica McNamee (Packed to the Rafters), musician Cole Manes and Marianna Palka (Good Dick) literally drove down the red carpet for the viewing of the realistic fantasy film. 

The Event was produced by A-list Communications as part of their Pop-Up Drive in Premiere series. 

Attendees were treated to a keynote introduction by the film’s writer, director and star Marc Webber, and actresses Phoebe Tonkin and Nicole Berger.

The realistic fantasy film centers around the question, “where do we go when we die?” as a young boy (Bodhi Palmer) leads his family on a magical adventure filled with mythical creatures while his father (Mark Webber) battles a terminal illness. This story explores the difficulties in confronting and coping with death through an imaginative, vivid experience that takes the audience through an intimate, emotional journey filled with joy, fear, and wonder.

Photo – BFA

Related Items
Film
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Film

What To Watch October 16th To Take Away The Blues

Suzanna BowlingOctober 15, 2020
Read More

Montclair Film Festival Announces 2020 Special Event Screenings

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 15, 2020
Read More

Tamela D’Amico ‘One Little Finger’ Lead Role Captivates Big Screen with Magical Performance and Important Message of Understanding

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 15, 2020
Read More

Ask Bob Blume – Column #14 Pet Peeves from Talent Reps

Bob BlumeOctober 15, 2020
Read More

History Into Theater: A Man For All Seasons

Steve RosenthalOctober 15, 2020
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGOctober 14, 2020
Read More

Kate Winslet Conversation Highlighted at Virtual Hamptons International Film Festival

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 14, 2020
Read More

Hamptons International Film Festival Announces Winners

ElizaBeth TaylorOctober 14, 2020
Read More

Platform Altavod Provides Filmmaker Outlet

WriterOctober 13, 2020
Read More