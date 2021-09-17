Online casinos went from being one option to being the only one for many people over the last few months. Online casinos were already getting attention before recent events, but the pandemic has done a lot to boost their popularity.

There are still people who might be wondering if playing online is a good idea, and it’s understandable if they have little knowledge of online gaming in general. Online casinos are not for everyone either, and you must understand some of the drawbacks of online casinos before you get started. Here are some of the pros and cons of online casinos.

Pro – The Bonuses

One of the greatest benefits of online casinos is the tons of different bonuses that are available to players. New players are treated like royalty at online casinos and operators will fight over who can offer the absolute best deals to clients.

Almost all online casinos will give you a match deposit on your first deposit. Some will offer a bonus on your second, third, and even fourth deposit as well. In addition, they will have loyalty programs that could give you access to prizes, tickets for events or tournaments, or cashback on your wagers.

Trying to figure out what the best bonuses are out there can be very difficult, however. Some casinos will make you think that you’re getting a huge bonus when, in reality, it will almost be impossible to withdraw due to wagering requirements. Some will also offer free spins as part of their bonus package, but will only allow you to play some mega-jackpot games with little to zero chances of winning. This is why you need to take the time to look at the details of the bonus before you sign up.

You should also look up a few review sites so you can find the online casinos with the best bonuses. Sites like Online Casinos routinely review some of the best sites you’ll find online. You’ll be able to quickly see what type of bonuses each casino offers, whether it’s in the form of free spins, deposit matches, or both. They also give a score to each casino based on things such as the quality of gameplay, customer service, game variety, and more.

Con – They Can Be Alienating

One thing about online casinos, however, is that the experience can feel a bit alienating at times. Online casinos feel more like a pastime than an event, and some of the excitement just isn’t there. But they do have things that make them more interesting than brick-and-mortar casinos in certain aspects. One of them is game quality. Online casino games are known for being immersive and exciting. They will often have much better graphics and sounds than the games you would find at your local casino.

If you want to know which online casinos have the best games, you need to take a look at what software provider they’re using. Companies such as Betsoft, for instance, are known for their highly immersive 3D graphics and animations. These are very different from the games you would naturally find at a casino.

You should also know that there is still a chance to socialise with online gambling. Some casinos will allow players to speak with each other through chat. Many casinos offer live dealer games. This can help to recreate at least some of the ambiance of playing at a brick-and-mortar casino.

Pro – Game Selection

Not only are online casino games more interesting, but there are so many of them. Each software provider has its selection of proprietary games, and some have massive collections. Microgaming, for instance, has over 800 games with 1200 different variations in their collection, and they release new games all the time.

Online casinos can work with multiple providers at once and some have literally thousands of games you can choose from. So, if you like variety, you’ll be served with online casinos. Just take the time to again read reviews and see which software provider a casino is working with.

Con – Controlling Your Game Demands Discipline

Discipline is important no matter how you’re playing, but it’s even more important when playing online. Easy access is what makes things more difficult. This is why you need to see your online gaming as you would any type of gaming, and have a plan.

It all starts with setting a weekly budget for gaming. Most agree that 10-15% of your gross income is reasonable. We also suggest that you open an auxiliary bank account for your gambling where you will be depositing your gambling money and the money from your winnings. That will give you a bit more of a cushion if you want to spend more from time to time.

You should also have a schedule for playing and try to see it as an event instead of something to pass the time. Playing on the go may seem fun, but it’s easy to lose sight of how much you’re playing and spending. You should set a timer and a winning limit before you start playing as well.

Pro – Odds are Easily Verifiable

Some people don’t like online casinos because they think that the odds are unfair or that the games are rigged. In reality, online casinos are extremely transparent about the odds on their games.

You’ll have a hard time finding the return-to-player ratio on your average casino slot machine, but you can find it in seconds with online casinos. Not only that, but good casinos routinely have their games tested for fairness and make pay-outs public. This is why online casinos are more trustworthy than many offline casinos.

Con – Cash Out Issues

Choosing the right casino is very important whether you want fair odds or for the withdrawal and deposit process to go as smoothly as possible. Look up what the average withdrawal times are at any casino you are thinking of playing at and don’t be afraid to check what other players have had to say about them. You should also check if they charge money on withdrawals as some will collect a small fee.

Online casinos have tons of benefits that should be considered, but a few disadvantages as well. If you haven’t tried them yet, we suggest you give a few of them a try and take baby steps first.