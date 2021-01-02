MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Quadrantid Meteor Shower

Tonight the Quadrantid meteor shower peaks until January 3. The Quadrantids, peak during early-January each year, are considered to be one of the best annual meteor showers. During its peak, 60 to as many as 200 Quadrantid meteors can be seen per hour under perfect conditions.

Quadrantids are also known for their bright fireball meteors of light and color.

First seen and recorded in 1825, the Quadrantids, are also known as the Bootids. The Quadrantids are best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere during the night and predawn hours. To view the Quadrantids, find an area well away from city or street lights. Come prepared for winter weather with a sleeping bag, blanket or lawn chair. Lie flat on your back with your feet facing northeast and look up, taking in as much of the sky as possible. In less than 30 minutes in the dark, your eyes will adapt and you will begin to see meteors. Be patient—the show will last until dawn, so you have plenty of time to catch a glimpse.

Now known to originate from an asteroid called 1003 EH1.

Determine Meteor Shower Activity for Where You Live

http://leonid.arc.nasa.gov/estimator.html

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

