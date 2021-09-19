The Question On Everyone’s Mind Should Be How Did The Haitians Get To Mexico

12,000 Haitian migrants crossed the boarder into Texas Thursday. 14,000 more today. They expect an additional 8,000 migrants to arrive in the coming days. They are flooding into the Texas border cities and causing a crisis. So far 35,000 Haitians have come to America and are hanging out. How are they going to be fed or housed? Are they being checked for COVID…..NO. Are they being vaccinated…NO.

On Friday, Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano declared a local state of disaster and said the city is closing the toll booths on the international bridge connecting the city to Ciudad Acuña to halt traffic across the bridge, as a security measure.

Now the question is how did they get to Mexico? Was it by boat, plane or like Jesus walking on water? The distance from Haiti to Mexico is 3,177 kilometers. This air travel distance is equal to 1,974 miles. If you travel by an airplane (which has average speed of 560 miles) from Haiti to Mexico, It takes 3.53 hours to arrive. Oh yeah, you also need a visa. A Haitian would need to carry three documents: a Mexico Tourist Card, a Mexican Tourist Visa, and a Haitian passport. The Mexican visa is legal permission that allows your entry as a foreign national into the country.

Someone is paying for these people to come here, that much is obvious. The question is who and why? More importantly was has our incompetent President gone on vacation?

Curious minds want to know, when is enough, ever enough.