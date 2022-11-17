The Quirky Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway Has Heart and Soul

There are times performances are just so soulful and done to perfection that you know that performer has done something special. Victoria Clark’s performance is heartfelt and touching. We see the 15/ 16 year-old trapped inside this aging body. She makes lemonade out of the moldy mess life has given her. We ache as we know her dreams will never be fulfilled. We suffer silently as we learn her needs have and will never be met. We cheer as someone finally sees her and helps cushion the blows she has been dealt. Clark makes us feel all of this and more.

David Lindsay-Abaire’s dark 2001 play has been musicalized with lyrics by Abaire’s and music by Jeanine Tesori (Caroline, or Change). The title comes from Kimberly Levaco’s (the fabulous Victoria Clark) name. Her tuba-playing high school classmate Seth (the grounding Justin Cooley), is the first person to see her as a real person. His addiction to anagrams scrambles the letters of her name and rearranges them to “Cleverly Akimbo.”

Kimberly, has a rare genetic disorder that causes her body to age 4-5 times faster than normal. Most people with this disorder don’t live past 16 and Kimberly is almost there. Kimberly not only has to deal with her disease, but her dysfunctional family as well. Her father Buddy (the winning Steven Boyer) is an alcoholic, who loves his daughter, but forgets the important things like her 16th birthday and makes promises that will never be kept.

Her mom Pattie (the terrific Alli Mauzey), is heavily pregnant, self-absorbed with two bandaged paws and a victim’s attitude. Both are more like teenager’s than Kimberly, who ends up having to parent them both. The real wounds have little to do with Kimberly’s illness, but the absence of a healthy family bond and her mother’s rejection of her firstborn child.

Then there’s Aunt Debra (the powerhouse Bonnie Milligan), who is on parole and pops up like a bad penny. She wants her niece to help her in her latest scheme. I am seeing another Tony nomination for this fleshed out role. Milligan brings the audience to their feet with her soaring vocals and comedic chops. Truly it is the cast that makes this show.

In the meantime there is a show choir of misfits (Olivia Elease Hardy, Fernell Hogan II, Michael Iskander, and Nina White) that befriend Kimberly and join in the caper to get costumes for their choir.

I was not originally a fan of this show, but Jessica Stone’s direction keeps up the pace and the show works better on a bigger stage. Ms. Stone has honed in her cast making them achingly real and lets the story tell itself. It is impressive. Danny Medford’s choreography, is unique. David Zinn’s set transforms the stage into a skating rink, the Levaco’s home, the school library, and Kim’s bedroom. it is well done and seamless.

David Lindsay-Abaire book is humorous and seeing. Lindsay-Abaire’s lyrics and Tesori’s music grow on you and help ease the pain with laughter at seeing flawed people hurt as chaos reigns for people who deserve kindness.

Kimberly Akimbo has found its heart, soul and humanity and it is touching. BRAVO!

Kimberly Akimbo: Booth Theatre, 222 W 45th Street.