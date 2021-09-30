Broadway Records newest release is The Rainbow Lullaby the world’s first LGBTQ lullaby album. Conceived by Ryan Bauer-Walsh, the recording includes songs by fifteen LGBTQIA+ writers including Bauer-Walsh, Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and Debra Barsha (Radiant Baby), with performances by over thirty LGBTQIA+ artists including Broadway stars Matt Doyle,Jenn Collela, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Chilina Kennedy, Caitlin Kinnunen, Michael Longoria,Kyle Dean Massey, Lauren Patten, Jelani Remy, Chris & Clay Rice-Thomson, Marissa Rosen and Marty Thomas. The album will be available on Thursday October 28th wherever digital music is sold and on BroadwayRecords.com

T2C’s Magda Katz talked to Ryan Bauer-Walsh about the album.

The creation of Queer cultural family music traditions is part of the constructive path forward to equality and representation. Ryan Bauer-Walsh conceived the project in memory of his mother, Nancy, as a way to continue her legacy of maternal strength, kindness and love.

Ryan Bauer-Walsh (photo credit: Krys Fox)

The Rainbow Lullaby features performances by Michael Buchanan (The Book of Mormon), Ryan Bauer-Walsh (Billy Elliot), Klea Blackhurst (Party Face), Jonathan Burke (The Inheritance), Jamie Cepero (“Smash”) Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk winner Jenn Collela (Come From Away), Madge Dietrich (Kinky Boots), Matt Doyle (Company), Christine Dwyer (Wicked), Taylor Frey (The View Upstairs), Zachary James (The Addams Family), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Jay Armstrong Johnson (Our Town), Aury Krebs (A Letter To Harvey Milk), Chilina Kennedy (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Tony Award nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom), Jo Lampert (Hundred Days), L. Morgan Lee (A Strange Loop), Richie Leone, Michael Longoria (Jersey Boys), Kyle Dean Massey (Wicked), John Charles Mclaughlin (Crackskull Row), Susie Mosher (Hairspray), Shakina Nayfack (Musical Theatre Factory), Kyler O’Neal (Pity Party), Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Ernie Pruneda (Sister Act), Jelani Remy (Ain’t Too Proud), Chris Rice-Thomson (Pretty Woman), Clay Rice-Thomson (Matilda), Marissa Rosen (Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls), Marty Thomas (Wicked), Katie Thompson (R.R.R.E.D.) and The First Presbyterian Church of New York City Choir.

The Rainbow Lullaby includes songs by writers who all identify as LGBTQIA+, including Tony, Oscar and Grammy Award winner Marc Shaiman (Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can), Jonathan Larson Performing Arts Award winner Debra Barsha (Radiant Baby), Ryan Bauer-Walsh (Three Men In A Boat), Michelle Chamuel (The Voice), Bobby Cronin (Mary & Max),Amanda D’Archangelis (Single Rider), Emmy nominee David Dabbon (Last Week Tonight with John Oliver), award-winning composer/pianist Yaz Fukuoka, Andrew Gerle (Meet John Doe), Mark Hartman (Magic To Do), Paul Loesel (LMNOP), Jason Ma (Gold Mountain), Dionne McClain Freeney (The Sugar Hill Sisters), Adam Overett (My Life Is A Musical), Arri Simon and Janine McGuire (Express), Larson Award recipient Zoe Sarnak (A Crossing), Fred Sauter (Bedbugs!!) and Lucas Tahiruzzman Syed (The Brontës)

“Music is one of the first things babies respond to, especially the human voice,” said composer Paul Losel. “Hearing a lullaby that corresponds to a baby’s LGBTQ fathers or mothers is something that was missing before this beautiful album and it will assist in creating the nurturing and loving bond between them.”

“‘Family’ is a loaded word for the queer community”, said compuser Lucas Tahiruzzaman, “and one that we’ve constantly redefined and reclaimed – from ballroom houses and nightlife communities to closely interdependent units of friends; therefore we have, perhaps, an even greater depth of experience from which to show not only our children- but all children- the meaning of ‘family’.”

Proceeds from The Rainbow Lullaby support the Ali Forney Center, whose mission is to protect LGBTQ+ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently.