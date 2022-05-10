The Red Carpet of the American Songbook Association Gala With Liz Callaway, Tovah Feldshuh & More

Honoring Stephen Schwartz, The American Songbook Association hosted the Third Annual Gala last night, Monday, May 9 at 7:30 PM. Schwartz has won the Oscar, Grammy and is the Tony-winning composer and lyricist of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell and more. He received the 2022 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event, which took place at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 West 67th Street, NYC), starred a cast of performers featured in Schwartz’s musicals, including

Christine Andreas

Liz Callaway, Jason Graae

Sally Mayes, Paul Shaffer, Rupert Holmes

Debbie Gravitte, John Bucchino

Kurt Peterson

Jessica Hendy

Kelli Rabke

John Boswell

Teri Ralston.

The evening was directed by Scott Coulter and featured Michael Roberts as music director.