MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

The Red Carpet of the American Songbook Association Gala With Liz Callaway, Tovah Feldshuh & More

Honoring Stephen Schwartz, The American Songbook Association hosted the Third Annual Gala last night, Monday, May 9 at 7:30 PM. Schwartz has won the Oscar, Grammy and is the Tony-winning composer and lyricist of Wicked, Pippin, Godspell and more. He received the 2022 ASA Lifetime Achievement Award.

The event, which took place at the Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center (129 West 67th Street, NYC), starred a cast of performers featured in Schwartz’s musicals, including

Michael Roberts and Christine Andreas

Christine Andreas

Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway

Liz Callaway, Jason Graae

Sally Mayes

Sally Mayes, Paul Shaffer, Rupert Holmes

Debbie Gravitte

Debbie Gravitte

Debbie Gravitte, John Bucchino

Michael Roberts, Kurt Peterson and Frank Dain

Kurt Peterson and Frank Dain

Kurt Peterson

Jessica Hendy

Jessica Hendy

Scott Coulter, Kelli Rabke, Michael Roberts and Rachel Kaufman

Kelli Rabke

Chris Blem, Anthony Murphy, Darnell White, Scott Coulter and John Boswell

Darnell White and John Boswell

John Boswell

Teri Ralston ad Frank Dain

Teri Ralston.

Tovah Feldshuh and Scott Coulter

The evening was directed by Scott Coulter and featured Michael Roberts as music director.

Liz Callaway and Debbie Gravitte

Liz Callaway and Debbie Gravitte

Scott Schwartz and Tracy Mitchell

 

Sally Mayes and Frank Dain

Carolyn Montgomery and son Eli

William Sharpe and Carolyn Montgomery

Wendy Sheri, Carolyn Montgomery, Ann Kittredge and Karen Akers

Michael Roberts, Frank Dain and Craig Pemranz

ASA Gala Committee-Danny Bacher, Ann Kittredge, Carolyn Montgomery, Joanne Halev, Wendy Scheri, Susan Mack, Bekka Lindstrom

Kelli Rabke, Carolyn Montgomber and Sally Mayes

Bekka Lindstrom

David LaMarr, Carolyn Montgomery and Darnell White

Scott Coulter and Carolyn Montgomery

Anthony Murphy

Michael Lee Stever and Frank Dain

Lynda Rodolitz and Frank Dain

Kate Draper and Craig Pomranz

Ann Kittredge and son Robby

Laure Gresten and Wendy Scheri

Jim Brochu, Steve Schalchlin, Kelli Robke and John Fischer

Chris Blem, Jessica Hendy and John Boswell

 

Jim Brochu and Steve Schalchlin

Jim Brochu and Steve Schalchlin

Jim Brochu

Darnell White and David LaMarr

Darnell White, Anthony Murphy and David LaMarr

Darnell White, Scott Coulter, Anthony Murphy and David LaMarr

Debbie Gravitte, Darnell White, Scott Coulter, Anthony Murphy, David LaMarr, Jessica Hendy, Tovah Feldshuh, John Boswell, Teri Ralston and Paul Schaffer

Debbie Gravitte, Liz Callaway, Tovah Feldshuh and Teri Ralston

Debbie Gravitte, Tovah Feldshuh

Debbie Gravitte, Scott Coulter, Liz Callaway

Anthony Murphy and Scott Coulter

