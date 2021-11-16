The Revival of Broadway’s Chicago Celebrate’s 25th Anniversary With Special Performance

On November 16 at 6:30 PM, a special performance of Chicago, will commemorating the Broadway revival’s 25th anniversary. The will include appearances by original cast members and additional surprises.

The current cast features Ana Villafañe as Roxie Hart, Bianca Marroquín as Velma Kelly, Tony winner Paulo Szot as Billy Flynn, Tony winner Lillias White as Matron “Mama” Morton, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and Ryan Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

Rounding out the company are David Bushman, Jennifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Brian O’Brien, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, Christine C. Smith and Brian Spitulnik.

Chicago with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Ebb and Bob Fosse, opened in 1975 at the 46th Street Theatre and ran for 936 performances, until 1977. The show starred Gwen Verdon, Chita Rivera, Jerry Orbach, Barney Martin as Amos, Mary McCarty as Mama Morton, and M. O’Haughey as Mary Sunshine. Chicago was revived on Broadway in 1996, with Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth, James Naughton, Joel Grey, Marcia Lewis and David Sabella-Mills.

Among the many other performers and celebrities who have appeared in the show are Brandy Norwood, Usher, Christopher Sieber, Charlotte d’Amboise, Cuba Gooding Jr., Michael C. Hall, Roz Ryan, Jerry Springer, Brooke Shields, NeNe Leakes, Debra Monk, Patrick Swayze, Kevin Richardson, Gretchen Mol, Rita Wilson, Alan Thicke, Melanie Griffith, Taye Diggs, Erika Jayne, Carol Woods, Chandra Wilson, John O’Hurley, Christine Pedi, Ashlee Simpson, Adam Pascal, Todrick Hall, Amy Spanger, Leigh Zimmerman, Wendy Williams,Samantha Harris, Jennifer Nettles, Marilu Henner, Jeff McCarthy, Norm Lewis, Kevin Chamberlin, Christopher Fitzgerald, Philip Casnoff, Pasquale Aleardi, Ruthie Henshall, Christie Brinkley, Tony Yazbeck, Kara DioGuardi, Sofía Vergara, Mel B, Ryoko Yonekura, and Shiri Maimon.

The 1996 Broadway production holds the record as the longest-running musical revival and the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It is the second longest-running show to ever run on Broadway, behind only The Phantom of the Opera. Chicago surpassed Cats on November 23, 2014, when it played its 7,486th performance. The 2002 film version won the Academy Award for Best Picture.