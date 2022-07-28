The Revolutionary Styles in Curly Hair Market with Bianca Hulmann

Curly hair is having a moment in the beauty world, and no one knows this better than Bianca Hulmann. The renowned hair stylist’s groundbreaking method that trains men and women in Brazil and abroad on how to properly style and treat curly hair is a technique applauded around the planet.

The Bianca Hulmann Method is considered the most complete online course in Brazil. It has transformed the lives of those who take part in it. Today there are already more than 4,000 professionals trained in addition to hundreds of thousands of women, who, through the hands of these professionals, have had their self-esteem improved.

Such numbers are surprising, mainly because Bianca is still only 27-year-old – a young age despite her 14-year career span training students in Brazil and abroad. Her course has become a quick solution with complete professional training in just 2 months and is more cost-effective than traditional education centers.

“Yes, it is possible to earn money and live a dream life being a hairdresser,” says Bia, who tells how she suffered prejudice and distaste on social media by other women.

Her profession led her to open two salons in São Paulo, where the businesswoman currently employs 19 employees and earns more than R$ 300,000.00 per month, in addition, next month, she launches her cosmetics line, B. Hulmann.

Today she lives a dream life. Amid so many work activities, the hairdresser also enjoys outside life. She loves traveling with her husband. She was recently in Dubai to receive an international award for the world’s leading hairdressers. And now she is on vacation in New York, another dream come true since she is in a place she always wanted to visit since a young girl.

The businesswoman was recognized by Forbes International, where she discussed Brazilian restaurants that are ideal places for business meetings.

“It’s great to see my country’s culture being represented in the world, we have to be very proud to be Brazilians and take our culture everywhere,” she says.

Today the specialist, in addition to being a successful businesswoman, is a great reference for female empowerment and inspiration with more than 259,000 followers on her Instagram profile @biahulmann.

https://biancahulmann.com.br/