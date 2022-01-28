The Ride and The Tour – Two Big Premieres

On Friday, January 28, The Ride, the award-winning sightseeing theatrical tour, will celebrate its 11th Iconic Year Premiere as Time Square’s and the Broadway Neighborhood’s most successful Experiential Entertainment and Immersive Initiative.

On Wednesday, February 2, The Tour powered by The Ride, will equally celebrate its 7th Iconic Year Premiere with its multi-million-dollar floor to ceiling windows, customized stadium seating, surround-sound, tens of thousands of LED lights, award-winning Tour Guides and 40 interactive video screens presenting videos of New York’s rich history

The shows are written and directed by CEO/CCO, Richard Humphrey, The Ride and The Tour are the only discriminating choice in a crowded field of the ordinary.

After 1,022,295 Riders after 28,000 performances, after 559 rave reviews, after several coveted awards and award nominations, after billions of on-board photos, after countless heat waves, blizzards, hurricanes, traffic jams, New Year’s Eve Ball Drops, St. Patrick’s Day Parades, street fairs, protests, political conventions, proms, Broadway Openings, Film Premieres, Times Square events, naked cowboys, dance-offs, Mayors and flash mobs; Richard Humphrey has taken his fleet of motor coaches from experimental curiosities to ground-breaking events that have captured the awe and earned the respect of both the Entertainment and Travel Industries.

New York City has spent $15 Trillion Dollars on becoming New York City.

The Ride and The Tour have absorbed and embraced the result of that $15 Trillion Dollar investment as their stage and the object of their affection.

The Ride is the world’s only traveling virtual reality theater; scripted, scored, immersive, experiential, and spectacularly supported by multimedia and surround-sound.

The Tour powered by The Ride has single-handedly ushered in a new generation of sightseeing.

Stay tuned for Tokyo, Osaka, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Boston, London, Hong Kong, Singapore, Dublin, Mumbai, Sydney, Honolulu and Dubai.