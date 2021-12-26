MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

The Ride Celebrates 27,000 Performances On January 1, 2022

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, The Ride will celebrate its 27,000th performance on the 4:15pm Holiday Ride. 

Isabel Robin and Tyler Conroy will guide the historic milestone as the on-board Ride Hosts.

Co-CEO/CCO/Executive Producer/Author/Director, Richard Humphrey, who is currently negotiating for a major Far East version of his Theatrical/Tour Motor Coach brainchild, will be on hand to welcome the 1,022,295th Rider as they board the Broadway neighborhood’s iconic Experiential and Immersive award-winning theatre-on-wheels.

Mr. Humphrey will also be celebrating The Ride’s 10th Anniversary, his Drama Desk Award Nomination for Most Unique Theatrical Experience, his seven TripAdvisor® Excellence Awards and his sold-out, post-Covid re-launch.

His determination to celebrate New York re-invented has resulted in 30 added performances, to date.

Says Mr. Humphrey, “It was a long, long shut-down. Two weeks turned into two months turned into everybody turning in; but THE RIDE is now awake!  Our goal is to create traveling theaters, and currently, the world’s only traveling virtual reality theater.  We can run a Broadway show from our integrated technologies if we’d like. You’re with us for an experience.”

27,000 EXPERIENCES.     27,000 RIDES.    1,022,295 RIDERS.

Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

