The Ride Celebrates 27,000 Performances On January 1, 2022

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, The Ride will celebrate its 27,000th performance on the 4:15pm Holiday Ride.

Isabel Robin and Tyler Conroy will guide the historic milestone as the on-board Ride Hosts.

Co-CEO/CCO/Executive Producer/Author/Director, Richard Humphrey, who is currently negotiating for a major Far East version of his Theatrical/Tour Motor Coach brainchild, will be on hand to welcome the 1,022,295th Rider as they board the Broadway neighborhood’s iconic Experiential and Immersive award-winning theatre-on-wheels.

Mr. Humphrey will also be celebrating The Ride’s 10th Anniversary, his Drama Desk Award Nomination for Most Unique Theatrical Experience, his seven TripAdvisor® Excellence Awards and his sold-out, post-Covid re-launch.

His determination to celebrate New York re-invented has resulted in 30 added performances, to date.

Says Mr. Humphrey, “It was a long, long shut-down. Two weeks turned into two months turned into everybody turning in; but THE RIDE is now awake! Our goal is to create traveling theaters, and currently, the world’s only traveling virtual reality theater. We can run a Broadway show from our integrated technologies if we’d like. You’re with us for an experience.”

27,000 EXPERIENCES. 27,000 RIDES. 1,022,295 RIDERS.