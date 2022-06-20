MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Entertainment

The Ride Goes 2.0

The Ride Goes 2.0

The Ride’s Author/Director/Co-CEO/CCO, Richard Humphrey, has assembled a 14-piece orchestra to record the original score for The Ride 2.0, a gloriously reimagined and updated show on wheels. The Drama Desk winning entertainment celebrate its World Premiere on Thursday, July 14 to usher in New York’s Post-Covid Acoustics of Optimism and Romance.

Tyler Clayton Appel (Composer / Arranger / Orchestrater / Musical Director), Greg Mozian (Composer) and Anne Segal (Composer) gathered Adam Platt (Piano), Christian Coleman (Drummer), Angela Pickett (Violin), Audrey Hayes  (Violin), Ravenna Lipchick (Violin), Emily Brausa (Cello), Indofunk Satish (Trumpet), Lauren Wuerth (Flute), Alexander Borger Parke (Clarinet), Ryan Polakoff (Trombone) and Julian Smith (Bass)

While concentrating on the lush string section, the new score will address Manhattan’s evolving zeitgeist, yearning for hope and the expectation of relief. As the rules of isolation subsiding, it will be the music that leads us all back to each other.

The Ride is rekindling the grand love affair with New York as it reduces its slick technology vibe and moves to a more compassionate, humanistic, and acoustical vibe.

Original vocals and vocal arrangements have also been composed for sumptuous enchantment.

New romantic videos occupy the $1.5 million Motorcoach’s 40 video screens as the lighting design’s 3000 LED lights send a more embracing and encouraging message.

The Ride 2.0 will launch on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

 As Mr. Humphrey says, “Heartfelt musicals never go out of style.”

 For tickets http://experiencetheride.com

Related Items
Entertainment

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Entertainment

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJune 20, 2022
Read More
Girl From The North Country

Summer Broadway Closings and Openings

Suzanna BowlingJune 20, 2022
Read More

Tribeca Film Festival, Black Art is Forever, Johnnie Walker, Blacktag

Suzanna BowlingJune 20, 2022
Read More

Happy Father’s Day From T2C

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2022
Read More

Broadway Barks Returns July 9th

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2022
Read More

The 13th Annual Jimmy Awards

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2022
Read More

Broadway Bares Celebrate 30 Years of Baring it All

Suzanna BowlingJune 19, 2022
Read More

Chasing Andy Warhol an Immersive Walking Production

Suzanna BowlingJune 18, 2022
Read More

7a Records Announces The Release of Lost Micky Dolenz Solo Album

G. H. HARDINGJune 18, 2022
Read More