The Ride Goes 2.0

The Ride’s Author/Director/Co-CEO/CCO, Richard Humphrey, has assembled a 14-piece orchestra to record the original score for The Ride 2.0, a gloriously reimagined and updated show on wheels. The Drama Desk winning entertainment celebrate its World Premiere on Thursday, July 14 to usher in New York’s Post-Covid Acoustics of Optimism and Romance.

Tyler Clayton Appel (Composer / Arranger / Orchestrater / Musical Director), Greg Mozian (Composer) and Anne Segal (Composer) gathered Adam Platt (Piano), Christian Coleman (Drummer), Angela Pickett (Violin), Audrey Hayes (Violin), Ravenna Lipchick (Violin), Emily Brausa (Cello), Indofunk Satish (Trumpet), Lauren Wuerth (Flute), Alexander Borger Parke (Clarinet), Ryan Polakoff (Trombone) and Julian Smith (Bass)

While concentrating on the lush string section, the new score will address Manhattan’s evolving zeitgeist, yearning for hope and the expectation of relief. As the rules of isolation subsiding, it will be the music that leads us all back to each other.

The Ride is rekindling the grand love affair with New York as it reduces its slick technology vibe and moves to a more compassionate, humanistic, and acoustical vibe.

Original vocals and vocal arrangements have also been composed for sumptuous enchantment.

New romantic videos occupy the $1.5 million Motorcoach’s 40 video screens as the lighting design’s 3000 LED lights send a more embracing and encouraging message.

The Ride 2.0 will launch on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

As Mr. Humphrey says, “Heartfelt musicals never go out of style.”

