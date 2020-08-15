The Ride Pivots to a National Business Launch

New York City has mandated no live performances; even in Phase Four; rendering Broadway unavailable to the public until June of 2021. As a result, The Ride, the critically acclaimed, Drama Desk nominated, five-star experiential phenomenon, has pivoted from the Consumer Marketplace to a Business-to-Business model.

This is a visionary opportunity for businesses, organizations, agencies and global brand builders to exploit The Ride’s proven, groundbreaking experiential model of storytelling, multi-media, technology and the possibility of Live, COVID-Safe performances.

The Ride is actively engaged with brands and experiential marketing agencies who are seeking new ways to safely engage consumers. Programs being planned include site-specific shows where the production team is safely ensconced in a protective “Ride bubble” while interacting with people on the street. Other programs include mobile pop-up-shops, interactive brand experiences and COVID-safe productions.

“In a world that is overwhelmed with Zoom-calls and exhausted from safety restrictions, The Ride provides a mobile theatre-in-a-bus for brands and producers to create new experiences with. We’ve already demonstrated our ability to cost-efficiently captivate and engage consumers for brands including: HBO Latino, Heineken, Comedy Central, Estee Lauder WWE.” Said Richard Humphrey, Chief Creative Officer and Co-CEO.

Utilizing The Ride’s patented assets of four 1.5 million dollar globally patented Motor Coaches enhanced with 40 video screens, 3,000 LEDS, stadium surround sound and COVID-Safe technology, this B2B initiative allows participating partners to extend their clients’ reach and messaging with viral expediency!

Making streets the stage is now available to the New York Business Community to connect with and perform for the world’s consumers; earning Brand Awareness worthy of the forthcoming ovations and increased revenues.

The Ride has been constantly awarded for its original content, creation and ownership of its intellectual property and will now be available to collaborate or assist in tailoring unique assets to meet the standards of its model of success.

The Ride Has Done It! A Totally Extraordinary Experience. It Is A Branding Event.

“Who knew a bus Ride could help a jaded, seen-everything, New Yorker see the city in a whole new light? I was on The Ride, a custom-built vehicle with floor-to-ceiling windows, side-facing stadium seating, and two jocular, professional hosts, which can be rented out for birthday parties, family reunions, pre-wedding celebrations, and the like. Billed as “Part Tour, Part Show, Total Entertainment,” it was all that and MORE. The more being that The Ride is a successful experiential branding event. Something that brings a brand to life in a whole new light by doing something EXTRAORDINARY. In this case, the brand is New York City. The Ride takes full advantage of the natural excitement of New York City, its eclectic inhabitants and electric atmosphere. Created by a cast of technical people, street performers and tour-guide actors with improv-comedy experience, it is a wholly atypical bus ride where the city’s streets are the stage sets, and the crowds upon them the stars. Who’s onstage, and who isn’t, is the objective. Was that UPS guy who breaks into a break dance on 43rd Street part of the show, or was it just another zany New York minute? Was the ballerina in Columbus Circle simply practicing her routine, or plying her trade for the riders on The Ride? Nothing is too strange to happen in New York City. The unexpected is expected. The Ride, a transparent busload of crazy people singing, shouting, waving, and sending videos to friends and family is an extraordinary experience that makes good on this notion and brings the New York brand to life in a manner as quirky as the city itself. The Ride has done it.”

-Allen Adamson, FORBES





