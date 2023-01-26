Entertainment

The Rink at Rockefeller Center Offers Exclusive Access for New York City Locals to The Rink

The Rink at Rockefeller Center Presented by Coach is featuring exclusive pricing on season passes for New York City residents, as well as a new series of community skate nights for all, to encourage the public to lace up their skates and create lasting memories.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center 2021 (2) – Courtesy of Kat Harris Photography

  • Unlimited Access for NYC residents:
    • For $65 (inclusive of skate rental) NYC locals will have unlimited access to The Rink throughout the remainder of the season. Click here to reserve your membership. Proof of residence required upon first skate session.
  • Community Nights:
    • Every Monday night from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., New Yorkers can enjoy a special rate of $10 + skate rental, per session. Proof of residence not required.
  • Thursday Nights at The Rink:
    • Open to all from 7:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m., these musically themed nights feature music from everyone’s favorite artists and eras. Click here to see the full list of weekly themes for the remainder of The Rink’s season.

The Rink at Rockefeller Center Presented by Coach will be open through March 2023 for ice skating. Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace will return April 2023 for roller skating at The Rink.

Visit The Rink’s website for more information and tickets.

A campus-wide reimagination has taken place at Rockefeller Center featuring artisan brands like New York City-based bookstore McNally Jackson, athletic wear and wellness lifestyle brand Alo Yoga, and artist Mira Mariah’s collaborative space Girl Knew York. New fine dining experiences from Jupiter, NARO, and Five Acres are now open on the redesigned The Rink Level, with Smith & Mills soon to open. Visitors to Rockefeller Center can experience over 100 works of public art throughout the campus.

For more information on Rockefeller Center, please visit rockefellercenter.com and follow along on Twitter @rockcenternyc, Instagram @rockefellercenter and @topoftherocknyc, and Facebook @rockefellercenternyc.  For free, self-guided audio tours of Rockefeller Center, download Gesso.

Tickets for general admission and season-long access can be purchased here.

