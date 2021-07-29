MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Family

The Road to Self-Actualization Through Attachment

The Road to Self-Actualization Through Attachment

Stressing free will and self-actualization, in 1826 English essayist William Hazlitt published “On Application to Study.” It was a well-crafted essay delving into the art of staying engaged, and through that particular process, we find our way of moving forward. It is a concept that fits neatly within the scope of psychotherapy and counseling, suggesting that in order to be fully connected to our world and those around us, we must reach out and form attachments that both challenge and embrace our authenticity. Finding our way forward, Hazlitt suggests, resides in the framework of knowledge and intellectualism, where as psychotherapy asks us to flex the muscle of connect-ability and engagements. In that bonding with others, we hope to unpack love, attachment, and care. That formulation is the force that keeps us moving forward. 

Opening our mind and our heart to others is the key to the engine that will drive us forward into the fulfillment of our lives. So many of us bottle up our emotions, not wanting to burden others or to be seen as weak in the eyes of those around us, but the opposite seems to be the outcome. To be truly emotionally authentic and allow our tribe in to see our true colors, from dark to light, that is the journey we have been placed on this earth for. But it is a scary act, especially if we have never experienced the warmth of authentic and vulnerable engagement. With family and/or with loved ones. Both forward and back. 

There is a belief that we must manage ourselves on our own. “What could they possibly say to help me?” one may ask, but the reality is, most of us just need to be heard, and have that expression met with care and empathy. Having someone else solve of conflicts or issues is not generally the key to discovering growth, but a hand-held, and a caring ear turned toward us is where the art of healing and learning is truly born. Psychotherapy can be that guiding hand, where one can learn to lean on another and be vulnerable for no other sake than to be seen and acknowledged, knowing that the empathetic care given is the seed to inner development. With this quote, Hazlitt suggests that “by continuing our efforts, as by moving forwards in a road, we extend our views, and discover continually new tracts of country.” Let’s all dive in, and discover just how brave we can be.

Related Items
Family
@#frontmezzjunkies

My love for theater started when I first got involved in high school plays and children's theatre in London, Ontario, which led me—much to my mother’s chagrin—to study set design, directing, and arts administration at York University in Toronto. But rather than pursuing theater as a career (I did produce and design a wee bit), I became a self-proclaimed theater junkie and life-long supporter. I am not a writer by trade, but I hope to share my views and feelings about this amazing experience we are so lucky to be able to see here in NYC, and in my many trips to London, Enlgand, Chicago, Toronto, Washington, and beyond. Living in London, England from 1985 to 1986, NYC since 1994, and on my numerous theatrical obsessive trips to England, I've seen as much theater as I can possibly afford. I love seeing plays. I love seeing musicals. If I had to choose between a song or a dance, I'd always pick the song. Dance—especially ballet—is pretty and all, but it doesn’t excite me as, say, Sondheim lyrics. But that being said, the dancing in West Side Story is incredible! As it seems you all love a good list, here's two. FAVORITE MUSICALS (in no particular order): Sweeney Todd with Patti Lupone and Michael Cerveris in 2005. By far, my most favorite theatrical experience to date. Sunday in the Park with George with Jenna Russell (who made me sob hysterically each and every one of the three times I saw that production in England and here in NYC) in 2008 Spring Awakening with Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in 2007 Hedwig and the Angry Inch (both off-Boadway in 1998 and on Broadway in 2014, with Neal Patrick Harris, but also with Michael C. Hall and John Cameron Mitchell, my first Hedwig and my last...so far), Next To Normal with Alice Ripley (who I wish I had seen in Side Show) in 2009 FAVORITE PLAYS (that’s more difficult—there have been so many and they are all so different): Angels in American, both on Broadway and off Lettice and Lovage with Dame Maggie Smith and Margaret Tyzack in 1987 Who's Afraid of Virginai Woolf with Tracy Letts and Amy Morton in 2012 Almost everything by Alan Ayckbourn, but especially Woman in Mind with Julia McKenzie in 1986 And to round out the five, maybe Proof with Mary Louise Parker in 2000. But ask me on a different day, and I might give you a different list. These are only ten theatre moments that I will remember for years to come, until I don’t have a memory anymore. There are many more that I didn't or couldn't remember, and I hope a tremendous number more to come. Thanks for reading. And remember: read, like, share, retweet, enjoy. For more go to frontmezzjunkies.com

Related Items

More in Family

Day 2: On The Set in Times Square With Wonderama

Errol RappaportJuly 28, 2021
Read More

A Few Facts about FRAS and Body Armors That You Have Never Known Before

WriterJuly 27, 2021
Read More

Bryant Park’s Broadway-Bound BroadwayEvolved

Suzanna BowlingJuly 27, 2021
Read More

Different Types of Camera Straps and Harnesses – Expert Tips to Make Your Selection Easier

WriterJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Dennis Begos Unravels Changes in Healthcare Demands of Consumers During COVID-19

WriterJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Let us take a look at the 2021 Biden Federal Tax Proposal and Tax Plan: Report By William D. King

WriterJuly 26, 2021
Read More

Wonderama and Times Square

Suzanna BowlingJuly 25, 2021
Read More

Wonderama Live from Times Square – Reopens NYC

Suzanna BowlingJuly 24, 2021
Read More

The American Museum of Natural History Sparkles With Gems and Minerals

Suzanna BowlingJuly 24, 2021
Read More