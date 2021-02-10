MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Food and Drink

The Rock Releases Cupid’s Arrow in Your Heart with Teremana on Valentine’s Day

The Rock Releases Cupid’s Arrow in Your Heart with Teremana on Valentine’s Day

Release the love this Valentine’s Day with a perfect cocktail from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Hollywood legend’s Teremana Small Batch Tequila is stirring up hearts all over America with a refreshing recipe we tried this week.

Masterclass Mixologist Lynnette Marrero hosted the lively session that highlighted a perfect cocktail for the holiday. This drink is full of spirit and heartfelt glory.

Cupid’s Arrow

2 oz Teremana Blanco

1 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

1 oz Strawberry Puree

2 dashes of Balsamic Vinegar

8 to 10 Mint Leaves

In a cocktail shaker, add Teremana, lime juice, agave syrup, and mint. Gently muddle.

Then add strawberry puree and balsamic vinegar. Shake with ice and strain into rocks.

The brand is perfect since the name itself means represents the spirit of the earth. From taking care of the land where they source agave to the people who work for them, Teremana stands for caring and love. 

Crafted in a small town in Jalisco, Mexico, Teremana is an ultra-premium, highlands small-batch tequila available in Blanco ($29.99 750ml) and Reposado ($32.99 750ml). The smooth finish of Teremana is ideal for sipping neat or adding to your favorite cocktail.  

There is simply no better way to express your love this Valentine’s Day.

Related Items
Food and Drink
@liztaylorworld

ElizaBeth Taylor is a journalist for Times Square Chronicles and is a frequent guest at film, fashion and art events throughout New York City and Los Angeles due to her stature as The Sensible Socialite.Passionate about people ElizaBeth spent many years working as a travel reporter and television producer after graduating with high honors from University of Southern California. The work has afforded her the opportunity to explore Europe, Russia, South America, Asia, Australia and the Middle East. It has greatly influenced the way in which ElizaBeth sees a story and has created a heightened awareness for the way people around the world live today.

Related Items

More in Food and Drink

Joe Allen, The Man Behind Three of The Theater District’s Most Popular Restaurants Leaves Restaurant Row

Suzanna BowlingFebruary 10, 2021
Read More

New York News: Cuomo is Callous, Nobel Peace Prize and 25%

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 30, 2021
Read More

New York Restaurant Week Is Coming Back, But To Go

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 22, 2021
Read More

Do’s and Don’ts of Cooking Rump Roast at Home

WriterJanuary 19, 2021
Read More

Help Save Swing 46

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2021
Read More

Bars and Restaurants Suing Cuomo

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 13, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

Sammy’s Roumanian is the Latest in a Long Line-Up of Restaurants of the Past…At Least For Now!

Suzanna BowlingJanuary 5, 2021
Read More

The Community Shows an Outpouring of Love to the West Bank Cafe and Laurie Beechman Theater Raising Over $332,074

Suzanna BowlingDecember 27, 2020
Read More