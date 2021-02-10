The Rock Releases Cupid’s Arrow in Your Heart with Teremana on Valentine’s Day

Release the love this Valentine’s Day with a perfect cocktail from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

The Hollywood legend’s Teremana Small Batch Tequila is stirring up hearts all over America with a refreshing recipe we tried this week.

Masterclass Mixologist Lynnette Marrero hosted the lively session that highlighted a perfect cocktail for the holiday. This drink is full of spirit and heartfelt glory.

Cupid’s Arrow

2 oz Teremana Blanco

1 oz Lime Juice

.5 oz Agave Syrup

1 oz Strawberry Puree

2 dashes of Balsamic Vinegar

8 to 10 Mint Leaves

In a cocktail shaker, add Teremana, lime juice, agave syrup, and mint. Gently muddle.

Then add strawberry puree and balsamic vinegar. Shake with ice and strain into rocks.

The brand is perfect since the name itself means represents the spirit of the earth. From taking care of the land where they source agave to the people who work for them, Teremana stands for caring and love.

Crafted in a small town in Jalisco, Mexico, Teremana is an ultra-premium, highlands small-batch tequila available in Blanco ($29.99 750ml) and Reposado ($32.99 750ml). The smooth finish of Teremana is ideal for sipping neat or adding to your favorite cocktail.

There is simply no better way to express your love this Valentine’s Day.