MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Cabaret

The Rose Room Brings Debauchery To Times Square

Last night I got a taste of The Rose Room and their new show Autumn Equinox: Season of Seduction. Billed as “a scintillating underground experience where queers and bohemians gather at the intersection of theater and nightlife and dance party filled with feats of danger and debauchery.”

All I can say is, expect crass and vulgar, in other words, not my cup of tea, but they are not gearing this show to me, but the underground queer scene. What is done at the Rose Room can be done  with taste and class, as with Company XIV, which is tantalizing. I am fan of that company.

Mr. Dusty Rose

The impresario of the Rose Room is Mister Dusty Rose, a renowned New York based mind reader and mystery entertainer. He is best known for his unique blend of mentalism and storytelling. ​Sadly I did not see any of that. What I got was comedian/ singer Najee Gabay Knight performing “Greatest Show” with Natalie Michaels  and Glori Fillipone. That performance was impressive for Cabaret. Then Mr. Knight talked.

You can see the video here.

Glori Fillipone, Natalie Michaels

Ms. Fillipone, performed the aerial number “Personal Jesus” pouring wax all over herself, taking off her top, along with rubbing the wax seductively and graphically. Her moves were athletic and  gymnastically inclined.

Glori Fillipone

Glori Fillipone

Last up was magic by Lee Alan Barrett, self described as a person with a desperate need for attention. He was reminiscent of Speakeasy Magick at the McKittrick Hotel.

Lee Alan Barrett

The Rose Room is produced by Jason Chaos, Linnie Schell and Mr. Dusty Rose.

Performances of Autumn Equinox: Season of Seduction are on Tuesday through Saturdays. Cocktails and the cabaret lounge show start at 9:00PM. The adult circus show (not for the faint of heart) begins at 11:00PM. For reservations: Click here.

The Rose Room is located at 358 W 44th Street.

Cabaret

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

