The Royal Opera of Madrid Brings Authentic Flamenco To NYC

Raw, powerful, and intense. Authentic Flamenco finally opens on September 9th, at St Thomas the Apostle Church and runs to September 24th, 2022. The Royal Opera of Madrid and experience discovery platform Fever cordially invite you to Authentic Flamenco, an invigorating dance show officially opening in NYC this September, 2022. Co-produced by the Teatro Real – the Royal Opera of Madrid, this passionate and traditional Spanish show will bring the best of flamenco dancing to New York.

Flamenco is an expression of passion and emotion; with it, the feelings that make us human are honored and celebrated. Whether you’re an avid flamenco lover or just seeing it for the first time, there’s no better, more authentic way to witness firsthand the raw power of this captivating Spanish art form.

Authentic Flamenco will showcase well-known artists from Spain including Amador Rojas and Yolanda Osuna as dancers, Manu Soto and Bernardo Miranda as singers, José Tomás Ji

Dance

