The Seven Deadly Sins Comes to New York City’s Meatpacking District This Summer

Tectonic Theater Project (Moisés Kaufman, Founder & Artistic Director) and Madison Wells Live, in association with Miami New Drama, are pleased to announce that following an acclaimed, sold-out engagement along Miami’s famed Lincoln Road, The Seven Deadly Sins, the sexy and adventurous outdoor theatrical experience, will come to New York City’s Meatpacking District, in partnership with the local Business Improvement District, this summer for a strictly limited engagement with performances beginning Wednesday, June 23 ahead of an official press opening night on Monday, June 28. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, May 14 at 11 AM ET.

Welcome all sinners and saints who like to flirt with sin! The Seven Deadly Sins will take audiences on a tantalizing tour of their inner demons. No subject is taboo as seven of the country’s most provocative writers plumb the depths of desire, jealousy, rage, and more in a thrilling evening that merges live theater with performance art, dazzlingly design, new technology, and CDC-mandated regulations. The Seven Deadly Sins is a carnival for the senses, welcoming New Yorkers back to live entertainment.

Audiences will explore the perils and pleasures of the sins outdoors as they rotate through a series of cleverly designed storefront windows, throughout the Meatpacking District, in small, socially distanced groups, while wearing masks. They will watch and listen to the seven world premiere plays, all 10 minutes in length, through provided disposable earbuds, to actors standing behind a glass barrier to isolate themselves from the other actors, production staff and keeping the audience safe.

A pre-show bar, aptly named Purgatory, will be open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Ticket holders will be encouraged to arrive early to enjoy libations before receiving official instructions and a brief performance at Purgatory, after which they will depart on their journey to experience The Seven Deadly Sins.

The Seven Deadly Sins will feature short works by playwrights that reflect this vibrant and diverse city. These seven writers have each selected one of the Deadly Sins as the inspiration for their short play: Ngozi Anyanwu (Gluttony), Thomas Bradshaw (Sloth), MJ Kaufman (Pride), Moisés Kaufman (Greed), Jeffrey LaHoste (Envy), Ming Peiffer (Wrath), and Bess Wohl (Lust). Moisés Kaufman will also direct the production which was originally conceived by Michel Hausmann.

The design team is led by David Rockwell (scenic and environmental design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Yuki Link (lighting design), and X Casting / Victor Vazquez CSA (casting director).

Moisés Kaufman said, “Tectonic Theater Project is committed to exploring theatrical potential, pushing boundaries, and creating formally daring performances. Producing The Seven Deadly Sins in our beloved city as one of the first live, in-person performance events is our profound belief that theater can also heal us as a people.”

Gigi Pritzker, Founder and Producer at Madison Wells Live said, “I have been a fan of Moisés and the Tectonic Theatre Project for decades. They have produced some of the most powerful, groundbreaking works I have ever seen. When the opportunity to partner with them on The Seven Deadly Sins came up, it was a no brainer. At Madison Wells Live, we believe in amplifying important voices and sharing compelling stories, something that these seven playwrights certainly do.”

“The performing arts are a quintessential aspect of the New York experience and a key element for the return of the city’s art scene,” said Jeffrey LeFrancois, Executive Director of Meatpacking Business Improvement District. “We are excited to host the Tectonic Theater Project and Madison Wells Live to bring outdoor performances to the Meatpacking District this summer and further activate the neighborhood with such an innovative concept.”

Casting and additional details for The Seven Deadly Sins will be announced in the coming weeks.