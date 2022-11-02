MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

The Seville’s Stylish Dia de los Muertos Soiree

The Seville's Stylish Dia de los Muertos Soiree

This Dia de los Muertos hotspot The Seville hosted an epic soiree for the day that gives memory to loved ones of the past all while creating new memories of fun to cherish.

The stunning night showcased captivating music by Mariachi Loco de NY as guests sipped some of the best curated cocktails all in Manhattan.

Celebrity makeup artist Carolina Dalí-Trites and her team were on hand styling guests with incredible looks for the holiday. When the live music wrapped up, the sweet sounds of DJ IZM filled up the room.

A sexy location full of exotic wonder illuminates throughout the venue that is reminiscent of the old-school New York City that we all love. The Seville is an intimate lounge that embraces the Big Apple mentality of what nightlife should be. Walk through these doors and you are immediately in with the in crowd.

From holiday nights that are full of delectable sophistication to moments when you just need a damn good cocktail in amazing lounge, only the delicious wonder of The Seville can give you this.

Photos Courtesy The Seville

 

