The Shed’s Free Summer Series Presents New Works from Emerging NYC Artists

The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. Producing and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance.
For its second iteration, 27 artists out of 1,500 proposals were selected by interdisciplinary leaders and professionals in their fields, including other artists and members of The Shed’s staff, to present work in an exhibition and performance series in the summers of 2021 and 2022. Selected artists each received a commissioning fee of up to $15,000 depending on the scope of their projects, robust production support, and resources to further nurture their practices and expand their audiences.
Here is what’s coming:
- Niall Jones: a n u n r e a l is a performance event, draped in techno and light, that moves through audience and site to address the demands of visibility (July 21 – 23)
- JJJJJerome Ellis: BENEDICTION is a concert imagining what Black ancestors witnessed in the landscapes of Virginia. (July 28 – 30)
- Benjamin Akio Kimitch: In Tiger Hands, Kimitch brings together choreography, costume, and stage design in an original production that challenges assumptions about the relationship of East Asian art forms to American contemporary dance. (August 4 – 6)
- z tye: The Available Bodies builds on an ongoing performance series born from artist z tye’s reaction to the growing number of trans/gender-non-conforming fatalities in America. As tye began conducting interviews on the subject with friends of trans experience, they responded to questions regarding genocide, safe houses, and more. (August 11 – 13)
- Justin Hicks: The song performances in Outside pull together stories and musings generated on hikes throughout the city and beyond, unpacking how “nature” lives in Black bodies and minds. (August 18 – 20)
- Kinetic Light: Wired is an immersive contemporary aerial dance experience of sound, light, and movement that traces the fine line between “us” and “them” while exploring the gender, race, and disability stories of barbed wire. Created and performed by the disability arts ensemble, dancers defy gravity as the work questions and ruminates on power, belonging, abolition and deinstitutionalization, sexuality, art, community, and connection —embodying disability as creative and cultural force. (August 25 – 27)
