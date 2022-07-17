The Shed’s Free Summer Series Presents New Works from Emerging NYC Artists

The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. Producing and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance.

For its second iteration, 27 artists out of 1,500 proposals were selected by interdisciplinary leaders and professionals in their fields, including other artists and members of The Shed’s staff, to present work in an exhibition and performance series in the summers of 2021 and 2022. Selected artists each received a commissioning fee of up to $15,000 depending on the scope of their projects, robust production support, and resources to further nurture their practices and expand their audiences.

Here is what’s coming: