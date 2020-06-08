MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Show Must Go On – Even in the Dark!

The Show Must Go On – Even in the Dark!

For those of us who live by the mantra “the show must go on,” this pandemic is gnawing at every fiber of our body and souls. Our raison d’être has been shut down and there’s no light at the end of the tunnel yet. So, while we must adhere to “on hold” mode for the time being, I will at least take comfort in sharing some of the more memorable instances of our actors exemplifying that time-honored mantra. There are many such moments that have occurred over the years, so perhaps “The Show Must Go On” will become a bit of a sub-series in my diary entries. Today, I’ll put a spotlight on two short tales that recount what happened when the lights went out.

This was written by New Jersey Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, dates and times for all performances in the 2020 Season will be released over the coming weeks as we solidify calendar adjustments for your safety. Tickets, Subscriptions and Memberships for the 2020 Season are still on sale, and we encourage you to continue to visit our website for calendar updates and information on performance schedules.

Click here to read The Shakespeare Theatre’s recent press release on the upcoming 2020 season!

Enchanted April

Adapted by Matthew Barber
Based on the novel by Elizabeth von Arnim
Directed by Bonnie J. Monte

The Metromaniacs

By David Ives
Adapted from Alexis Piron’s La Métromanie
Directed by Brian B. Crowe

Waiting for Godot

By Samuel Beckett
Directed by Bonnie J. Monte

The Dresser

By Ronald Harwood
Directed by Paul Mullins

Macbeth

By William Shakespeare
Directed by Bonnie J. Monte

A MidWINTER Night’s Dream

An adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream by William Shakespeare
Adapted by Bonnie J. Monte and Joseph Discher
Directed by Bonnie J. Monte

