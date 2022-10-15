The Shubert Organization Announces Applications Are Open For It’s 2023 Artistic Circle

As part of its ongoing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), The Shubert Organization has established the Artistic Circle, an initiative to bring more BIPOC producers into the commercial American theatre landscape.

In 2022, the first year of the program, Shubert supported five outstanding producers who have developed an impressive range of work. Victoria Detres, Lawryn LaCroix, Bryan Joseph Lee, Sammy Lopez, and Danny Marin are the foundation of a community that will continue to grow as new producers are added yearly.

For 2023, the program will provide 3 BIPOC producers in the early-to-mid-stages of their careers with the following support:

financial assistance for their project

space for readings and workshops

office space in the Theatre District

consultation sessions with a general manager

roundtables and networking events

career and project mentorship

access to theatre tickets and industry events

Applicants must have a project that is geared toward the commercial arena (Broadway and Off-Broadway). This project must already be in process with a clear development plan and timeline. BIPOC producers interested in being considered should send the following materials to ArtisticCircle@shubertorg.com by November 14, 2022:

a resume and short description of personal philosophy and goals

a description of the project, its development history and plans for the future

a letter of recommendation from a theatre professional

The new Artistic Circle members will be announced in early January.

For more information about the Artistic Circle and the 2022 producers please visit

https://shubert.nyc/about-us/artistic-circle/.