The Smell of Death Hillariously Never Really Vanishes for the Hangman on Broadway

Even though I saw this dark play off-Broadway, the first scene still throws us quite quickly into the complex violent world of the Hangmen. Roping us in tightly to what is at the core of Martin McDonagh’s 1963 England. It is that abject look of terror on this doomed man’s face, as he, Hennessy, played strongly by Josh Goulding (Off-Broadway’s Trainspotting) awaits what is coming for him. It’s desperation and fear that we feel latching on and holding tight in that bleak cell room, as we watch the man plead for his life while proclaiming his innocence. Something these Hangmen, I’m sure hear every day as they carry out their deadly duties. It’s a tense, electric scene, layered in twisted humor, making us laugh at the edgy violence that is to come, gripping hard to the dark humor, and pretty much never letting that twisted rope of connection go slack. Not for one bit.

The head hangman, a puffed-up Harry, played with a brilliant bravado by David Threlfall (Old Vic In Camera’s Faith Healer) is relaxed and workman-like, unaffected by Hennessy’s wild pleas. He is assisted by the nervous and stammering assistant, Syd, played perfectly weasel-like by Andy Nyman (West End’s Fiddler on the Roof) and two simple guardsmen (Richard Hollis, Ryan Pope) who struggle to get the job done. Once completed, eventually, they all go out for breakfast. It’s a strong trapdoor opening beginning, beautifully orchestrated by the sharp-minded director Matthew Dunster (West End’s 2:22 A Ghost Story) and fight choreographer, J. David Brimmer (Broadway’s Thérèse Raquin), which gives little to no indication of the importance (or non-importance) of this deadly moment. What should we take from this mayhem? Or what road or pub crawl playwright Martin McDonagh is about to lead us down through.

Then with a tense sharp flicker, courtesy of the brilliant lighting designer Joshua Carr (West End’s True West) and sound designer Ian Dickinson (Broadway’s Company), Han

gmen‘s powerfully eerie set rises up into something quite different, amazingly taking us to another locale, one that was entirely unexpected. This new space, a meticulously created family-owned pub in Oldham, Lancashire, fantastically created by the inventive set and costume designer, Anna Fleischle (West End’s Home, I’m Darling), is really where this sorted tale is really going to spin out, much to our dark and humorous pleasure. And standing center, chest puffed out, holding court as he loves to do, is Harry, the ‘Second-Best’ hangman in England, the man we saw just going about his work casually in the first scene. He is now, we soon discover, been put out to pasture due to the abolishing of ‘death by hanging’. The day is a historic one, and just the very beginning of the unwinding.

Harry though, stands strong and wise, surrounded by his motley crew of admirers; Bill, played by Richard Hollis (Broadway’s The Curious Incident…), Charlie, portrayed by Ryan Pope (Royal Court’s Breathing Corpses), and the spectacularly hilarious Arthur, played to the max by John Horton (Broadway’s Noises Off), characters as dim-witted as they are funny (and unfortunately slightly underwritten). Those boyish men see pup-owner Harry as a bit of celebrity, standing and drinking in his pub, even if they don’t really like his beer, just to say they know him. This is how it all begins, and it couldn’t be more well sorted, as a young newspaper reporter, played astutely by Owen Campbell (PH’s Indian Summer) tries hard to get a headline-worthy reaction out of Harry to the day’s epic and historic news. All the while, watched over by his magnificently pitch-perfect wife, Alice, played to perfection by Tracie Bennett (NT’s Follies), his moody teenage daughter, Shirley, anxiously portrayed by Gaby French (Hampstead’s Scarlett), and his sardonic police inspector friend, Fry, played by the steadfast Jeremy Crutchley (RSC’s The Tempest), Harry jostles for greater status over the other, now-retired celebrity hangman, Albert Pierrepoint (at this performance, played by Peter Bradbury), whose hanging numbers might be higher, but somewhere within the off-handed comments about Germans, there are those who might quibble and argue with Albert’s title of ‘Best Hangman in England’. The main one being Harry who states that his hair smells “like death“, and views the two running ‘neck and neck’, if you pardon the expression.