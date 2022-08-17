MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
The Songs of Eamonn O’Dwyer Is Coming To 54 Below

Eamonn O’Dwyer is an award-winning composer of Caribbean-Irish descent. His work spans genres from live orchestral to electronica and contemporary musical theatre. He has worked as an instrumentalist, composer, lyricist and sound designer in theatres all over the world.

For one night only, British composer & lyricist Eamonn O’Dwyer brings an evening of his moving, funny and bittersweet songs to 54 Below. A multi-award-winning writer, Eamonn’s work was last heard in New York at the 33rd Annual Festival of New Musicals in 2021, where his outrageous Fanny & Stella was performed by a host of Broadway stars including Judy Kuhn, Heath Saunders, and Mason Alexander Park.

The evening will feature songs from Eamonn’s vast catalog of shows, including Fanny & StellaMrs. Beeton SaysThe House of Mirrors & Hearts, and his critically acclaimed retelling of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, which premiered at London’s celebrated home of new musicals, The Other Palace. There will also be a chance to hear some brand new songs from Unexpected Beautiful, a new collaboration with NYC-based writer SEVAN.

Eamonn will be joined by Broadway’s own Olivier Award-winning Stephen Ashfield (Book of Mormon); rising star of London’s West End Alex Young (Into The Woods, Carousel); star of stage and screen Kuhoo Verma (Octet, Monsoon Wedding), SEVAN (Evita, “Madam Secretary”), and renowned London cabaret artist Hartley Wilson. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to hear the songs of a distinctive and powerful voice in British musical theatre.

Eamonn O’Dwyer: 54 Below, September 22nd at 9:30.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

